Daimler Truck subsidiary Torc tests self-driving trucks

Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Plans to fix our schools already exist. The failure to implement them is inexcusable
The ICT company initially succeeded in overturning a tender award, but this was disallowed after the rival company appealed
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
High inflation and interest rates have weakened consumers’ spending power, says SA’s biggest short-term insurer
Business Day TV speaks to PwC SA’s chief economist Lullu Krugel
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Use of artificial intelligence to manipulate elections is a ‘significant area of concern’, Altman tells Senate hearing
Irish team want to have the last word against the Stormers in URC final
WesBank reports a 48% hike in monthly costs for a car priced at R280,000
Daimler Truck subsidiary Torc and C.R. England have joined forces to conduct an autonomous trucking pilot in the US.
Torc Robotics is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG and a pioneer in commercialising self-driving vehicle technology, and CR England is one of North America’s premier transportation companies.
The pilot programme will use CR England’s temperature-controlled loads and Torc’s fleet of Level 4 autonomous test trucks for long-haul applications. At level 4 the vehicle performs all driving tasks under specific circumstances, and a human driver can still take control.
The collaboration will serve as an expansion for Torc to support carriers in the refrigerated freight market.
Information from the pilot will help guide the development and ongoing commercialisation of self-driving trucks for long-haul applications. Initial planning begins in mid-2023, with on-road tests soon after.
Joanna Buttler, Head of Autonomous Technology Group at Daimler Truck, says: “Torc’s collaboration with CR England allows for unique insights into truckload freight that will help integrating with fleet industry logistics. While developing a safe and reliable redundant truck platform for the integration of our partner’s autonomous technology, co-creation will bring us closer to our goal of commercialising and implementing autonomous trucking within this decade.”
CR England CEO Chad England adds: “We believe this innovation will eventually provide the ability to expand our network safely, with high levels of service to our customers, all while enhancing the quality of existing driver jobs. Specifically, by adding autonomous lanes to our network, we can expand our customer offerings and create more structured jobs for drivers at both ends of autonomous runs.”
Torc Robotics, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG and was founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution. It is a pioneer in safety-critical, self-driving applications focusing on commercialising autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the US.
Torc says it aims to save lives with autonomous technology by reducing highway deaths, enabling critical supplies — including medicines and foods — to reach every community in a timely manner, and helping the transportation industry increase fuel economy, uptime, and capacity.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
TRUCKING
Daimler Truck subsidiary Torc tests self-driving trucks
Information from the pilot will guide development of autonomous long-haul trucks in the US
Daimler Truck subsidiary Torc and C.R. England have joined forces to conduct an autonomous trucking pilot in the US.
Torc Robotics is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG and a pioneer in commercialising self-driving vehicle technology, and CR England is one of North America’s premier transportation companies.
The pilot programme will use CR England’s temperature-controlled loads and Torc’s fleet of Level 4 autonomous test trucks for long-haul applications. At level 4 the vehicle performs all driving tasks under specific circumstances, and a human driver can still take control.
The collaboration will serve as an expansion for Torc to support carriers in the refrigerated freight market.
Information from the pilot will help guide the development and ongoing commercialisation of self-driving trucks for long-haul applications. Initial planning begins in mid-2023, with on-road tests soon after.
Joanna Buttler, Head of Autonomous Technology Group at Daimler Truck, says: “Torc’s collaboration with CR England allows for unique insights into truckload freight that will help integrating with fleet industry logistics. While developing a safe and reliable redundant truck platform for the integration of our partner’s autonomous technology, co-creation will bring us closer to our goal of commercialising and implementing autonomous trucking within this decade.”
CR England CEO Chad England adds: “We believe this innovation will eventually provide the ability to expand our network safely, with high levels of service to our customers, all while enhancing the quality of existing driver jobs. Specifically, by adding autonomous lanes to our network, we can expand our customer offerings and create more structured jobs for drivers at both ends of autonomous runs.”
Torc Robotics, headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia, is an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG and was founded in 2005 at the birth of the self-driving vehicle revolution. It is a pioneer in safety-critical, self-driving applications focusing on commercialising autonomous trucks for long-haul applications in the US.
Torc says it aims to save lives with autonomous technology by reducing highway deaths, enabling critical supplies — including medicines and foods — to reach every community in a timely manner, and helping the transportation industry increase fuel economy, uptime, and capacity.
US transport union opposes self-driving truck exemption request
Swedish mining company to use Volvo electric trucks for underground transport
FAW celebrates 7,000th truck built locally in Coega
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Few facts about Lady R so far, but stain is all too real
New Hino 700 Series makes a big leap
SA to get more ultra-fast EV chargers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.