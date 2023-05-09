Life / Motoring

NEWS

SA vehicle crime soars: Tracker reports 12% spike

According to the company, hijacking was slightly more elevated on Fridays and between the hours of 4pm and 8pm, with theft more prevalent between 11am and 8pm

09 May 2023 - 15:08 Motor News Reporter
Gauteng incidents rose by more than 18%, according to Tracker. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gauteng incidents rose by more than 18%, according to Tracker. Picture: SUPPLIED

South African vehicle crime continues to rise, according to Tracker, which reported a 12% car theft increase in its customer base in 2022 compared to the year before.

The tracking company reported a 14% increase in hijackings for the same period, taken from its subscriber base of 1.1-million Tracker-installed vehicles.

Gauteng incidents rose by more than 18%, the largest contributor being vehicle theft, which rose 22% year-on-year. Gauteng hijacking incidents in 2022 were 15% higher than the previous year.

The company reports a similar trend in the Western Cape, with a 14% increase in year-on-year vehicle crime incidents from its aggregated data. While Western Cape incident volumes are significantly less than those in Gauteng, they mirror the upward trend observed nationally, says Tracker. 

Violent vehicle crime incidents have continued their upward trajectory in KwaZulu-Natal. Tracker noted a 25% increase in hijackings in its KwaZulu-Natal base from 2020 to 2021, and this escalated a further 8% during 2022. While the province’s theft/hijacking ratio for 2020 was reported at 54% for thefts and 46% for hijackings, hijackings now account for 54% of KZN’s incidents. 

While vehicle crime incidents occur seven days a week and throughout the day and night, reported thefts were more prevalent between 11am and 8pm, with theft volumes escalating on Saturdays. Hijacking was marginally elevated on Fridays and between the hours of 4pm and 8pm.

“These year-on-year increases in observed incident volumes to our base significantly exceed our annual subscriber growth,” says a Tracker spokesperson.

“We saw opportunistic vehicle crime, like hijackings, increase during the Covid-19 lockdown period and this violent crime has unfortunately remained elevated following a return to normal daily routines. Moreover, thefts are also on the rise, with newer criminal tactics such as keyless entry theft contributing to this increase.”

Insurers warn of surge in theft of high-end vehicles

Vehicle owners are given deadline to fit tracking devices or they will no longer be insured
Life
1 month ago

Toyota SA fights back against hi-tech car thieves

The vehicle company is tweaking its Toyota and Lexus models with updated security to foil ever-smarter criminals
Life
4 months ago

New VW Golf GTI gets bullet-resistant armouring

It is said to be the world's first armoured eighth-generation Golf  GTI
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Devlin Brown at the watercooler: Prime your ...
Life
2.
FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max earns its ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Mazda brings its flagship to SA
Life / Motoring
4.
How can you be sure a solar provider is legit? ...
Life
5.
China poses big threat to Europe’s carmakers
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Diesel drivers rejoice: fuel prices to plummet at midnight, but petrol to soar

Life / Motoring

Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X

Life / Motoring

Kia bolsters Sportage models with diesel power

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.