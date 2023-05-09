SA vehicle crime soars: Tracker reports 12% spike

Cautious trading prevails ahead of crucial US CPI figures, affecting the oil market and the Fed’s interest rate decision
Each dollar spent on the policy would deliver a substantial $18 of social benefit globally
The proposals arise from the Electoral Amendment Act provisions allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections
The world’s largest mattress manufacturer buys the entire US-based mattress store chain, including Steinhoff’s 50.1% stake, providing a lifeline for the struggling multinational
The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
Energy supply challenges could have a negative effect on the production and irrigation of crops
Wagner leader broadcasts another tirade about lack of ammunition
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
According to the company, hijacking was slightly more elevated on Fridays and between the hours of 4pm and 8pm, with theft more prevalent between 11am and 8pm
South African vehicle crime continues to rise, according to Tracker, which reported a 12% car theft increase in its customer base in 2022 compared to the year before.
The tracking company reported a 14% increase in hijackings for the same period, taken from its subscriber base of 1.1-million Tracker-installed vehicles.
Gauteng incidents rose by more than 18%, the largest contributor being vehicle theft, which rose 22% year-on-year. Gauteng hijacking incidents in 2022 were 15% higher than the previous year.
The company reports a similar trend in the Western Cape, with a 14% increase in year-on-year vehicle crime incidents from its aggregated data. While Western Cape incident volumes are significantly less than those in Gauteng, they mirror the upward trend observed nationally, says Tracker.
Violent vehicle crime incidents have continued their upward trajectory in KwaZulu-Natal. Tracker noted a 25% increase in hijackings in its KwaZulu-Natal base from 2020 to 2021, and this escalated a further 8% during 2022. While the province’s theft/hijacking ratio for 2020 was reported at 54% for thefts and 46% for hijackings, hijackings now account for 54% of KZN’s incidents.
While vehicle crime incidents occur seven days a week and throughout the day and night, reported thefts were more prevalent between 11am and 8pm, with theft volumes escalating on Saturdays. Hijacking was marginally elevated on Fridays and between the hours of 4pm and 8pm.
“These year-on-year increases in observed incident volumes to our base significantly exceed our annual subscriber growth,” says a Tracker spokesperson.
“We saw opportunistic vehicle crime, like hijackings, increase during the Covid-19 lockdown period and this violent crime has unfortunately remained elevated following a return to normal daily routines. Moreover, thefts are also on the rise, with newer criminal tactics such as keyless entry theft contributing to this increase.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS
SA vehicle crime soars: Tracker reports 12% spike
According to the company, hijacking was slightly more elevated on Fridays and between the hours of 4pm and 8pm, with theft more prevalent between 11am and 8pm
South African vehicle crime continues to rise, according to Tracker, which reported a 12% car theft increase in its customer base in 2022 compared to the year before.
The tracking company reported a 14% increase in hijackings for the same period, taken from its subscriber base of 1.1-million Tracker-installed vehicles.
Gauteng incidents rose by more than 18%, the largest contributor being vehicle theft, which rose 22% year-on-year. Gauteng hijacking incidents in 2022 were 15% higher than the previous year.
The company reports a similar trend in the Western Cape, with a 14% increase in year-on-year vehicle crime incidents from its aggregated data. While Western Cape incident volumes are significantly less than those in Gauteng, they mirror the upward trend observed nationally, says Tracker.
Violent vehicle crime incidents have continued their upward trajectory in KwaZulu-Natal. Tracker noted a 25% increase in hijackings in its KwaZulu-Natal base from 2020 to 2021, and this escalated a further 8% during 2022. While the province’s theft/hijacking ratio for 2020 was reported at 54% for thefts and 46% for hijackings, hijackings now account for 54% of KZN’s incidents.
While vehicle crime incidents occur seven days a week and throughout the day and night, reported thefts were more prevalent between 11am and 8pm, with theft volumes escalating on Saturdays. Hijacking was marginally elevated on Fridays and between the hours of 4pm and 8pm.
“These year-on-year increases in observed incident volumes to our base significantly exceed our annual subscriber growth,” says a Tracker spokesperson.
“We saw opportunistic vehicle crime, like hijackings, increase during the Covid-19 lockdown period and this violent crime has unfortunately remained elevated following a return to normal daily routines. Moreover, thefts are also on the rise, with newer criminal tactics such as keyless entry theft contributing to this increase.”
Insurers warn of surge in theft of high-end vehicles
Toyota SA fights back against hi-tech car thieves
New VW Golf GTI gets bullet-resistant armouring
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Diesel drivers rejoice: fuel prices to plummet at midnight, but petrol to soar
Isuzu reveals details and prices of updated MU-X
Kia bolsters Sportage models with diesel power
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.