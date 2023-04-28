Land Rover set to expand its Defender range

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
Adventure-focused 130 Outbound and a potent Defender 130 V8 expected in SA at the end of 2023
Land Rover has announced it is expanding its Defender line-up with two new models and an exterior design pack expected to arrive in SA at the end of 2023.
The first of these is the Defender 130 Outbound, which is designed for those with a taste for adventure. Available exclusively with five seats, this rugged explorer offers up to 2,516l of boot space (1,329l with the second- row seating in use) and a near flat loadspace floor that can hold everything from bulky wetsuits and kit bags to camping and climbing gear.
This rugged utility is complemented by comfortable and supportive seats that can be upholstered in a choice of luxurious Windsor leather or durable “resist” vegan leather; both in a hard-wearing ebony hue. An ebony Morzine headliner is standard as is a signature cross-car beam wearing a satin black powder coat brushed finish. Another cabin highlight is durable rubber floor matting that can be folded down to protect the vehicle’s bumper when loading bulky or heavy equipment such as bikes or suitcases. Land Rover has also added extra lashing points and a new cargo net to help keep your gear secure.
The exterior of the Defender 130 Outbound features a plethora of design enhancements including a Shadow Atlas matt finish applied to the bumpers and grille insert. The side vents are finished in anthracite while the 20-inch alloy wheels wear a stealthy shade of gloss black. Customers can also specify optional 22-inch wheels in Shadow Atlas matt. Four exterior paint colours are available including Fuji white, Santorini black, Carpathian grey and Eiger grey — all of which can be kept safe by an optional satin protective film. Finishing things off are body-coloured rear signature panels and D-pillar finishers.
Powering the Defender 130 Outbound is Land Rover’s six-cylinder turbocharged P400 petrol engine pushing out 294kW and 550Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission delivers this muscle to the British company’s proven Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System that’s backed up by standard Terrain Response 2 and an electronic air auspension with adaptive dynamics. Enviable off-road figures include up to 430mm of articulation and 900mm of wading. A towing capacity of 3,000kg adds to the vehicle’s versatility.
Joining the Defender 130 Outbound is the potent Defender 130 V8 that comes locked and loaded with a 5.0l supercharged V8 engine tuned to deliver 368kW and 610Nm of torque, which, according to Land Rover, will see it go from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds. This impressive performance is complemented by an upgraded exterior easily distinguishable by quad outboard-mounted exhausts, a sliding panoramic roof, Matrix LED headlights with signature daytime running lights, darkened tail lights, privacy glass and 22-inch satin dark grey alloy wheels. Available exterior hues include Carpathian grey or Santorini black.
The cabin of the Defender 130 V8 comes festooned with luxuries including 14-way heated/cooled electric driver memory seats finished in ebony Windsor leather with Dinamica suedecloth and Robustec fabric. There’s also a suede cloth heated steering wheel, ebony Morzine headliner and a satin black cross-car beam running the width of the dashboard. Other standard niceties are four-zone climate control, heated row-three seats and climate seats in the second row, a Meridian sound system, head-up display, interactive driver display as well as Cabin Air Purification Plus.
Land Rover is also offering the new Defender 110 County Exterior Pack inspired by the original Defender County. Available for the Defender 110 SE derivative, it adds County graphics to the vehicle’s doors and side panels as well as illuminated tread plates with a unique County graphic. Eye-catching 20-inch alloy wheels are available in two finishes, including gloss white to complement the exterior pack’s signature aesthetics.
Customers can pick from three two-tone paint schemes. Combinations include a Fuji white body with a Tasman blue roof, Santorini black body with Tasman blue roof or a Tasman blue body with a white roof. Ebony- coloured Resist vegan leather, grained or Windsor leather upholstery is fitted as standard, while an Acorn/Lunar interior option is also available on County Exterior Pack models painted in Fuji white or Santorini black.
The Defender 130 Outbound, Defender 130 V8 and Defender 110 with County Exterior Pack are now available to order and are expected to land in SA at the end of 2023.
