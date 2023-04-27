McLaren unleashes lighter and more powerful 750S

Exports of Russian crude from its western ports set for four-year high
McLaren has unveiled the new 750S as the British brand’s lightest and most powerful series-production car.
Available as a coupe or open-top spider, the mid-engine supercar is a heavily evolved version of the carmaker’s best-selling 720S. It’s subtly restyled and is said to be 30% new under the skin, but the main news is the leap in performance from a power boost and less weight.
The twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 petrol engine produces 552kW of power (or 750hp in the old-speak the British still use) — 22kW more than the 720S, and a 10% improvement in acceleration.
Combined with 800Nm of torque which is fed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential shift transmission, and a class-leading weight of just 1,389kg due to its lightweight carbon fibre construction, the 750S is capable of scorching the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds, says McLaren. Perhaps even more impressive is its 0-200km/h time of 7.2 seconds, while top speed is pegged at 332km/h.
Contributing to the extra-low weight — 30kg less than the 720S — are carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels yet fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren. A carbon fibre upper structure and composite retractable hard top ensure the Spider is only 49kg heavier than the coupe.
The mid-mounted V8 can be put on display under an optional glass cover.
A new McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) feature allows the driver to store a favourite combination of aero, handling, powertrain and transmission settings and activate it with the push of a button
A centre-exit exhaust inspired by the McLaren P1 delivers a distinctive sound.
McLaren describes the 750S as unashamedly a supercar for the purist. To ensure the handling matches the straight-line thrust, the latest McLaren linked-hydraulic suspension — PCC III — debuts on the 750S, featuring lightweight springs and dampers with revised geometry for even greater agility, feel and feedback. There’s also a faster steering rack, a new brake booster for improved pedal feel, and an upgraded version of the Proactive Chassis Control system, which reduces body roll in corners.
A new track brake upgrade is available, combining ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the track-focused McLaren Senna supercar.
The cabin has been revamped to minimise driver distraction, with the instrument display fitted to — and moving with — the steering column. Other new features include a higher-definition infotainment screen and a wireless smartphone charger.
A subtle styling tweak is a new front bumper with a larger splitter, bigger air intakes, slim LED headlights and a larger active rear wing.
SUPERCARS
McLaren unleashes lighter and more powerful 750S
The mid-mounted V8 engine can be put on display under an optional glass cover
