Life / Motoring

SUPERCARS

McLaren unleashes lighter and more powerful 750S

The mid-mounted V8 engine can be put on display under an optional glass cover

27 April 2023 - 08:51 Denis Droppa
McLaren’s 750S scorches from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and from 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds. Pictures: SUPPLIED
McLaren’s 750S scorches from 0-100km/h in just 2.8 seconds and from 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds. Pictures: SUPPLIED

McLaren has unveiled the new 750S as the British brand’s lightest and most powerful series-production car. 

Available as a coupe or open-top spider, the mid-engine supercar is a heavily evolved version of the carmaker’s best-selling 720S. It’s subtly restyled and is said to be 30% new under the skin, but the main news is the leap in performance from a power boost and less weight.

The twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 petrol engine produces 552kW of power (or 750hp in the old-speak the British still use) — 22kW more than the 720S, and a 10% improvement in acceleration.

Combined with 800Nm of torque which is fed to the rear wheels via a seven-speed sequential shift transmission, and a class-leading weight of just 1,389kg due to its lightweight carbon fibre construction, the 750S is capable of scorching the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds, says McLaren. Perhaps even more impressive is its 0-200km/h time of 7.2 seconds, while top speed is pegged at 332km/h.

Contributing to the extra-low weight — 30kg less than the 720S — are carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels yet fitted as standard on a series-production McLaren. A carbon fibre upper structure and composite retractable hard top ensure the Spider is only 49kg heavier than the coupe.

The mid-mounted V8 can be put on display under an optional glass cover.

The cockpit has been revamped to minimise driver distraction, with the instrument display fitted to the steering column.
The cockpit has been revamped to minimise driver distraction, with the instrument display fitted to the steering column.

A new McLaren Control Launcher (MCL) feature allows the driver to store a favourite combination of aero, handling, powertrain and transmission settings and activate it with the push of a button

A centre-exit exhaust inspired by the McLaren P1 delivers a distinctive sound.

McLaren describes the 750S as unashamedly a supercar for the purist. To ensure the handling matches the straight-line thrust, the latest McLaren linked-hydraulic suspension — PCC III — debuts on the 750S, featuring lightweight springs and dampers with revised geometry for even greater agility, feel and feedback. There’s also a faster steering rack, a new brake booster for improved pedal feel, and an upgraded version of the Proactive Chassis Control system, which reduces body roll in corners.

A new track brake upgrade is available, combining ceramic discs and monobloc calipers derived from the track-focused McLaren Senna supercar.

The cabin has been revamped to minimise driver distraction, with the instrument display fitted to — and moving with — the steering column. Other new features include a higher-definition infotainment screen and a wireless smartphone charger.

A subtle styling tweak is a new front bumper with a larger splitter, bigger air intakes, slim LED headlights and a larger active rear wing.

V12 supercar with an SA connection enters production

Gordon Murray’s thrilling GMA T.50 is the world’s highest revving production car
Life
1 month ago

Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös speaks to Denis Droppa about the silent-propulsion revolution taking place at the luxury carmaker
Life
2 months ago

McLaren Senna is the fastest street-legal car around Interlagos

Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bold, new Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in SA
Life / Motoring
2.
The clock is ticking: don't risk overpaying on ...
Life
3.
Petrol set to top R23/l in May, CEF data shows
Life / Motoring
4.
Revamped Toyota Urban Cruiser arrives in SA
Life / Motoring
5.
Chinese JAC T9 will be first electric bakkie in SA
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.