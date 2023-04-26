Revamped Toyota Urban Cruiser arrives in SA

Toyota SA has launched its new Urban Cruiser compact crossover range.

Basically a rebadged and (lightly) restyled version of the Suzuki Grand Vitara that was launched locally last week, the second-generation Urban Cruiser offers a roomier cabin and a bit more luggage space than its predecessor.

While the Grand Vitara can be ordered as a mild-hybrid, the Urban Cruiser is available exclusively with a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 77kW and 138Nm of torque — probably to avoid poaching sales from the Corolla Cross Hybrid.