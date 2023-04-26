LOCAL LAUNCH
Revamped Toyota Urban Cruiser arrives in SA
Second-generation compact crossover offers a roomier cabin and a bit more luggage space
Toyota SA has launched its new Urban Cruiser compact crossover range.
Basically a rebadged and (lightly) restyled version of the Suzuki Grand Vitara that was launched locally last week, the second-generation Urban Cruiser offers a roomier cabin and a bit more luggage space than its predecessor.
While the Grand Vitara can be ordered as a mild-hybrid, the Urban Cruiser is available exclusively with a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine putting out 77kW and 138Nm of torque — probably to avoid poaching sales from the Corolla Cross Hybrid.
The previous Urban Cruiser was available in five derivatives ranging in price from R280,400-R353,600 and became one of SA’s best selling cars. The new version comprises three models retailing from R329,400 to R369,900.
Set on 17-inch steel wheels with aerodynamic plastic covers, the entry-level Xs derivative sports bi-halogen headlamps with LED daytime running lights, colour-coded door handles and powered side mirrors, LED tail light clusters, a shark-fin radio antenna and a roof spoiler.
Inside you’ll find standard niceties such as a Toyota Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible), reversing camera, push-button start, automatic air conditioning, electric windows, a sliding front armrest, rear air vents and a urethane multifunction steering wheel.
Standard active safety features include rear park sensors, ABS brakes, vehicle stability control, hill hold assist and dual front airbags. ISOFIX tethers are also included. Available with a five-speed manual gearbox only, the Urban Cruiser Xs starts at R329,400.
The flagship Xr model has 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails and the option of two-tone paint. Cabin upgrades include cruise control, four loudspeakers (the Xs makes do with two) and four additional airbags. Equipped with a five-speed manual transmission the Urban Cruiser Xr starts at R347,400. The four-speed automatic will set you back R369,900.
All models have a three-year/100,000km warranty and four-service/60,000km service plan.