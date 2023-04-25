US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
The Waze navigation app has become available to all Volvo vehicles that have an in-car Google suite around the globe.
The best of Waze’s real-time routing, navigation and alerts are accessible directly through the car’s infotainment system with a one-time set-up after downloading in Google Play.
Volvo and Polestar drivers can access Waze’s real-time routing, navigation, alerts, settings, preferences and saved places right at eye level — without having to use their phones.
Volvo Car Group was the first carmaker to introduce cars with an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS with built-in Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play.
“We’re continuing to expand our in-car app offer to bring more options and benefits to our customers, allowing them to personalise their car,” says Erik Severinson, our global head of new car programmes & operations strategy.
Aron di Castro, director of marketing and partnerships at Waze, says: “Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing and alerts seamlessly displayed in the car, without needing to connect your phone to the car, makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience.”
Waze navigation app now available in Volvo cars
Drivers can access Waze’s real-time routing without having to use their phones
