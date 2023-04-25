Life / Motoring

Waze navigation app now available in Volvo cars

Drivers can access Waze’s real-time routing without having to use their phones

25 April 2023 - 18:01 Motor News Reporter
Waze’s real-time navigation is displayed in the car without needing to connect your phone.
Waze’s real-time navigation is displayed in the car without needing to connect your phone.

The Waze navigation app has become available to all Volvo vehicles that have an in-car Google suite around the globe. 

The best of Waze’s real-time routing, navigation and alerts are accessible directly through the car’s infotainment system with a one-time set-up after downloading in Google Play.

Volvo and Polestar drivers can access Waze’s real-time routing, navigation, alerts, settings, preferences and saved places right at eye level — without having to use their phones.

Volvo Car Group was the first carmaker to introduce cars with an infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS with built-in Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play. 

“We’re continuing to expand our in-car app offer to bring more options and benefits to our customers, allowing them to personalise their car,” says Erik Severinson, our global head of new car programmes & operations strategy. 

Aron di Castro, director of marketing and partnerships at Waze, says: “Having Waze’s real-time navigation, routing and alerts seamlessly displayed in the car, without needing to connect your phone to the car, makes for a simplified and seamless driving experience.”

SA order books open for electric Volvo C40 Recharge

The car is priced at R1,285,000 and has a 444km range
Life
2 months ago

Unthirsty Volvo T8 Recharge hybrid is the pick of XC90 range

The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Life
3 months ago

REVIEW: Range Rover has larger-than-life luxury (and wheels)

The fifth-generation SUV really goes to town with grandeur and gadgets, but don’t take it off-road
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA-made Opel Kadett Superboss to be turned into ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Chinese JAC T9 will be first electric bakkie in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
How Koos Bekker made his billions
Life / Books
4.
Springboks get Land Rover Defenders to drive
Life / Motoring
5.
REVIEW: Fuel-sipping Mercedes C220d is the pick ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Bundesliga comes to BMW onboard Theatre Screens

Life / Motoring

BMW welcomes Android users to digital key feature

Life / Motoring

The 500,000th Mercedes G-Class rolls off production line

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.