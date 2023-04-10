GMA T.33 takes the Spider route

The group known as Opec+ will be cutting mostly sour crude supplies from Middle East producers led by Saudi Arabia
Only 100 units of this open-top coupe powered by a naturally aspirated V12 will be produced
The new Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider is the new drop-top version of the T.33 coupe built by famed SA-born designer Gordon Murray. Like all GMA road cars, production of the drop-top T.33 Spider will be strictly limited to 100 units.
Removable carbon composite panels, which are stowed in the 115l front luggage compartment, transform the T.33 Spider’s cabin into a front-row seat to the orchestra of a ram induction airbox mounted directly to the same naturally aspirated, mid-mounted 12-cylinder engine used in the T.33 coupe.
The aural bliss of the 460kW engine revving at 10,250rpm can be enjoyed with the roof up or down. The rear glass drops behind the rear bulkhead at the press of a switch, while practicality is assured through 90l stowage compartments on each side of the car and accessed through dihedral doors.
The Spider also shares the same ultralight carbon fibre monocoque construction as the T.33 coupe, engineered to deliver the high torsional stiffness needed for exceptional ride and handling abilities. With a targeted dry weight of 1,108kg, just 18kg more than the coupe, Murray says the Spider will also deliver a similarly scintillating drive.
Murray went for simple and elegant analogue detailing for the T.33 cabin décor. He says this embodies the defining qualities of a truly driver-focused environment.
The focal point of the instrument cluster is the 120mm, centrally mounted and defiantly analogue rev counter. Secondary displays are the climate control and infotainment, the latter featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The car also features aluminium alloy switchgear, a carbon fibre steering wheel trimmed in leather and machined alloy pedals and gear shift lever. The lightweight, race-inspired carbon fibre seats are trimmed in a combination of leather and Alcantara and each car is tailored to its owner.
Aerodynamics
The T.33s are not equipped with the ground-sucking fan used in the GMA T.50, but use what the company calls a Passive Boundary Layer Control (PBLC) system.
A ground-effect inlet at the front of the car directs low pressure air underneath the floor, which is then fed into a rear diffuser with a boundary layer removal duct. In combination with the deployable active rear spoiler, PBLC delivers the ideal balance of low drag, high-downforce and superb high-speed stability, with or without the roof panels in place.
Chassis and Suspension
The rear-wheel drive Spider gets the double wishbone suspension and high pressure monotube dampers of the coilover design type. It doesn’t offer adaptive damping, but the bump and rebound rates have been calibrated to deliver the ideal ride and handling balance.
An internally developed electrohydraulic steering system is fitted and honed for sharp responses. It turns 19-inch alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber. Fatter 20s are fitted at the rear.
Retardation is by a carbon ceramic matrix braking with 370mm x 34mm discs and six-piston monobloc calipers in front, and four-piston monobloc calipers at the rear.
Exterior colours have been curated into four themes, recommended by the designers, but customers can choose whatever they wish, including a palette acknowledging Murrays love for a tropical shirt.
GMA T.33 takes the Spider route
