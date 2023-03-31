Porsche reveals hi-tech new cabin in facelifted Cayenne

Spot gold and US gold futures rise as dollar loses ground
The decrease in power outages is far from a harbinger of better times ahead
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Scandals such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett hammered profession’s reputation. Ninan offers remedies
The ratings agency is now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, down from a December estimate of 1.1%, thanks to load shedding
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Former president faces criminal charges, but a potential trial is more than a year away
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
The updated Cayenne will have its world premiere on April 18 at the Auto Shanghai show in China
As part of a facelift, the soon-to-arrive 2023 Porsche Cayenne will feature a completely new interior architecture inspired by the Taycan electric car.
The updated Cayenne will have its world premiere on April 18 at the Auto Shanghai show in China with a groundbreaking display and control concept called the Porsche Driver Experience, which the German automaker says opens up new ways of interaction not just for the driver but also the front passenger.
The cockpit takes elements of the Taycan electric sports car and transfers them for the first time to a combustion-engined Porsche.
It includes a digital instrument cluster in a so-called curved and free-standing design with variable display options, a redesigned centre console and a new steering wheel. The automatic gear selector is now located to the right of the steering wheel to make room on the centre console for a large air conditioning controller in a sophisticated black panel design.
The instrument cluster is now a fully digital, free-standing, 12.6-inch curved display that does not require a hood cover, thus giving it a modern, slimline appearance. An optional 10.9-inch touchscreen display can be specified for the front passenger.
All the controls that are important to the driving experience are grouped directly around the steering wheel. The new multifunction sports steering wheel originates from the 911 and has been completely reworked compared to the previous model, with a high-quality, modern and sporty design. The driving mode switch for selecting Normal, Offroad, Sport and Sport Plus modes directly on the steering wheel is now standard.
A key feature of the new Porsche Driver Experience is a balance between digital and analogue elements. A combination of touch recognition and haptic feedback with mechanical air conditioning switches as well as a physical volume controller ensures functionality that is both haptically and aesthetically pleasing, says Porsche.
The entire instrument panel, centre console and upper part of the inside of the door have been completely redesigned. The increased horizontal emphasis of the dashboard makes the interior look wider. The elegantly designed air vents are vertically aligned in typical Cayenne fashion. For the first time, Porsche has designed all the air outlets in the cockpit without louvres.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Porsche reveals hi-tech new cabin in facelifted Cayenne
The updated Cayenne will have its world premiere on April 18 at the Auto Shanghai show in China
As part of a facelift, the soon-to-arrive 2023 Porsche Cayenne will feature a completely new interior architecture inspired by the Taycan electric car.
The updated Cayenne will have its world premiere on April 18 at the Auto Shanghai show in China with a groundbreaking display and control concept called the Porsche Driver Experience, which the German automaker says opens up new ways of interaction not just for the driver but also the front passenger.
The cockpit takes elements of the Taycan electric sports car and transfers them for the first time to a combustion-engined Porsche.
It includes a digital instrument cluster in a so-called curved and free-standing design with variable display options, a redesigned centre console and a new steering wheel. The automatic gear selector is now located to the right of the steering wheel to make room on the centre console for a large air conditioning controller in a sophisticated black panel design.
The instrument cluster is now a fully digital, free-standing, 12.6-inch curved display that does not require a hood cover, thus giving it a modern, slimline appearance. An optional 10.9-inch touchscreen display can be specified for the front passenger.
All the controls that are important to the driving experience are grouped directly around the steering wheel. The new multifunction sports steering wheel originates from the 911 and has been completely reworked compared to the previous model, with a high-quality, modern and sporty design. The driving mode switch for selecting Normal, Offroad, Sport and Sport Plus modes directly on the steering wheel is now standard.
A key feature of the new Porsche Driver Experience is a balance between digital and analogue elements. A combination of touch recognition and haptic feedback with mechanical air conditioning switches as well as a physical volume controller ensures functionality that is both haptically and aesthetically pleasing, says Porsche.
The entire instrument panel, centre console and upper part of the inside of the door have been completely redesigned. The increased horizontal emphasis of the dashboard makes the interior look wider. The elegantly designed air vents are vertically aligned in typical Cayenne fashion. For the first time, Porsche has designed all the air outlets in the cockpit without louvres.
Porsche sets long-term margin goal of 20%
Purosangue is unveiled as Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’
Porsche plans a premium new electric SUV
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Porsche sets long-term margin goal of 20%
Ferrari Spider fetches R332m at Amelia Island auction
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.