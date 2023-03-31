The contracts are set for 6% and 4% monthly drops, respectively, after hitting their lowest since 2021 earlier in March
Mbeki lacked the appetite to write to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule about Nkandla, the Gupta plane, ministers being appointed by the Guptas and so much more
Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Scandals such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett hammered profession’s reputation. Ninan offers remedies
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The central bank’s monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 140% from 150%
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
The main driver behind the decreases is lower international product prices
The latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates significant cuts to the price of diesel and illuminating paraffin, and minor decreases to the prices of petrol in April.
Commenting on the data, the Automobile Association (AA) said the expected decreases were good news for consumers especially considering that mid-month data had indicated possible increases to petrol prices...
Petrol prices remain steady, but diesel set to drop in April
