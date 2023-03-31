Life / Motoring

International News

Bridgestone remains title sponsor of World Solar Challenge 2023

University teams from around the world will compete in a 3,000km challenge across Australia

BL Premium
31 March 2023 - 17:52 Staff Writer

Bridgestone Corporation, the tyre and rubber giant, has announced its continued title sponsorship of the World Solar Challenge 2023 to be held in October.

The biennial competition pits teams to design, build and compete with solar-powered vehicles. The challenge is owned by the government of South Australia and managed by the South Australian motor sport board, and Bridgestone has held the naming rights since 2013...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.