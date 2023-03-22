Life / Motoring

EXOTICS

Rolls-Royce sends off last V12-powered Wraith with 12 ultra-rare editions

Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé

22 March 2023 - 15:56 Motoring Reporter
The new Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow is the last coupé with a conventional V12 engine the marque will produce. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Arrow is the last coupé with a conventional V12 engine the marque will produce. Picture: SUPPLIED

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow to mark the end of production of this range and the last V12-powered vehicle it will make before embarking on a new electric era. Only 12 examples of this special Wraith will be made worldwide. 

The Wraith was launched in 2013 as a more performance-focused luxury car than the Phantom and Ghost. It was aimed at attracting younger customers to the brand. In 2016 it was followed by the Black Badge Wraith, a potent expression of this dramatically styled fastback. 

When considering how best to mark the end of the Wraith era, Goodwood’s designers and engineers looked to 1938, to Captain George Eyston, who set a world land speed record of 575.335km/h with a polished aluminium-bodied, seven-tonne, eight-wheeled leviathan equipped with two Rolls-Royce V12 “R” Series aero engines.

Nicknamed Thunderbolt, the shimmering body made it almost impossible to tell precisely when it passed the timing equipment, thus Eyston’s solution was to paint a large yellow circle motif with a black arrow on the car’s sides. This is what gives today’s Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Collection its name and historical context.

Bespoke finishes include a full colour graduation between two tones — Celebration Silver and Black Diamond. A glass-infused “Crystal” paint overlayer has been applied to the Black Diamond paint, achieving a motion blur effect from front to rear. 

Contrasting with the paint are bright yellow bumper inserts and pinstripes, V-struts, located behind the radiator grille and a bright yellow ring around the carbon fibre Spirit of Ecstasy. 

Inside, bright yellow leather seats  and exclusive artwork on the fascia that depicts the V12 engine are further highlights. The Black Arrow’s coach doors are also lined with open-pore black wood, designed in multidirectional, lasered marquetry to mimic the cracked, irregular surface of the Bonneville Salt Flats where Thunderbolt broke the records. 

The starlight headliner incorporates 2,117 fibreoptic “stars” arranged as they would have appeared over the Salt Flats in Utah on September 16 1938, the date of Eyston’s final record.

An exclusive plaque inscribed with the V12 monogram in bright yellow is mounted on the engine cover to signify this as the last V12 ever to be fitted to a Rolls-Royce coupé. Outputs of the 6.6l V12 remain at 450kW and 840Nm. All 12 cars in the Black Badge Wraith Black Arrow Collection are already spoken for.

Yellow seats, intricate veneers and drawings of a V12 engine on the dashboard grace this last-of-its-kind Rolls-Royce Wraith. Picture: SUPPLIED
Yellow seats, intricate veneers and drawings of a V12 engine on the dashboard grace this last-of-its-kind Rolls-Royce Wraith. Picture: SUPPLIED

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Electric power is ‘perfect’ for the brand — Rolls-Royce boss

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös speaks to Denis Droppa about the silent-propulsion revolution taking place at the luxury carmaker
Life
1 month ago

Futuristic, plush new BMW 7 Series now on sale in SA

Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
Life
1 month ago

Luxury-car sales soar to new records in 2022

From Lamborghinis to Rolls-Royces, well-heeled buyers are on an unprecedented spending spree
Life
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
These are the world’s most expensive cities for ...
Life
2.
Classic Alfa Romeo nets R2.7m at Cape Town car ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Is collagen really the silver bullet for ageing?
Life
4.
A Scottish castle can be yours, but you’ll never ...
Life
5.
Flower power flows again, even as Tokyo sleeps on
Life

Related Articles

Swedish mining company to use Volvo electric trucks for underground transport

Life / Motoring

EU drafts plan to allow sales of cars with e-fuel combustion engines

Life / Motoring

Common sense is needed before issuing penalties, says George Russell

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.