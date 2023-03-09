Life / Motoring

International News

World Car Awards announces shortlist of contenders

A global jury of 100 automotive journalists vote by secret ballot to select the winners

09 March 2023 - 18:38 Motor News Reporter

The top three vehicles in six categories have been announced in the 2023 World Car Awards.

The countdown ends on April 5 when the winners will be announced live at the 2023 New York International Auto Show.

A jury of 100 international automotive journalists from 32 countries selected the top three by secret ballot.

The top three in the world finalists for each category are:

World Car of the Year

  • BMW X1/iX1
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • Kia Niro

World Electric Vehicle

  • BMW i7
  • Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • Lucid Air

World Luxury Car

  • BMW 7 Series/i7
  • Genesis G90
  • Lucid Air

World Performance Car

  • Kia EV6 GT
  • Nissan Z
  • Toyota GR Corolla

World Urban Car

  • Citroën C3
  • Ora Funky Cat/Haomao
  • Volkswagen Taigo/Nivus

World Car Design 

  • Hyundai Ioniq 6
  • Range Rover
  • Lucid Air

A design panel comprising Ian Callum, Gert Hildebrand, Patrick le Quément,  Tom Matano, Victor Nacif and Shiro Nakamura was asked to first review each candidate, and then establish a shortlist of recommendations for the jurors’ final vote.

Winners will be presented with new versions of the traditional World Car trophy, created by Callum’s design and engineering consultancy.

The jurors’ road-test journey is captured virtually and can be viewed on World Car TV, where they provide reviews and commentary on the eligible vehicles in the six categories listed above.

Kia’s Niro scoops the Women’s World Car of the year 2023

The South Korean model was selected by 63 women journalists from 43 countries after extensive evaluation
Life
1 day ago

Futuristic, plush new BMW 7 Series now on sale in SA

Fancy driving tech and smooth operation are the highlights, and there's a new i7 electric version
Life
1 month ago

VW Taigo is a sassy and practical crossover coupe

But get ready to pay extra for niceties like active cruise control, matrix lights, a panoramic sunroof and more
Life
6 months ago

REVIEW: Range Rover has larger-than-life luxury (and wheels)

The fifth-generation SUV really goes to town with grandeur and gadgets, but don’t take it off-road
Life
3 months ago

Handsome new BMW X1 now on sale in SA

Latest model introduces new luxuries and safety equipment in a dashing new compact suit
Life
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Lack of transformation ‘needs urgent action at ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider
Life / Motoring
3.
Handsome new BMW X1 now on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
A nasty and neglected city: the Durban Moment has ...
Life
5.
These were SA’s best-selling cars in February
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

These are the category winners of women’s car of the year title

Life / Motoring

REVIEW: New Audi RS3 is devilishly quick, and a dying breed

Life / Motoring

Top three announced in World Car Awards

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.