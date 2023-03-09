Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
The top three vehicles in six categories have been announced in the 2023 World Car Awards.
The countdown ends on April 5 when the winners will be announced live at the 2023 New York International Auto Show.
A jury of 100 international automotive journalists from 32 countries selected the top three by secret ballot.
The top three in the world finalists for each category are:
World Car of the Year
World Electric Vehicle
World Luxury Car
World Performance Car
World Urban Car
World Car Design
A design panel comprising Ian Callum, Gert Hildebrand, Patrick le Quément, Tom Matano, Victor Nacif and Shiro Nakamura was asked to first review each candidate, and then establish a shortlist of recommendations for the jurors’ final vote.
Winners will be presented with new versions of the traditional World Car trophy, created by Callum’s design and engineering consultancy.
The jurors’ road-test journey is captured virtually and can be viewed on World Car TV, where they provide reviews and commentary on the eligible vehicles in the six categories listed above.
World Car Awards announces shortlist of contenders
A global jury of 100 automotive journalists vote by secret ballot to select the winners
