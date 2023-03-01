Country’s factory sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, offsetting stronger than expected in inflation in Europe
Local News
SA Guild of Mobility Journalists celebrates 60th birthday
The first gathering took place on 29 December 1962, after the final practice session of the SA Grand Prix
The SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) is proud to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee — a fulfilling heritage of 60 years as the country’s collective of automotive journalists.
The SAGMJ was founded by Robin Emslie, Barry Curtis from The Star and Kenneth Maxwell from the Rand Daily Mail, who took the initiative and used the London-based Guild of Motoring Writers’ underlying principles to draft the requirements for developing a constitution for a South African guild.
On 29 December 1962, the first gathering of about a dozen journalists occurred after the final practice session for the year’s SA Grand Prix (SAGP) in East London. However, it wasn’t until a larger gathering of journalists met again in the Grand Prix Club enclosure in East London in 1963 that the SAGMJ formally became active, and initially membership was by invitation only.
Over the years, the SAGMJ has grown and adapted to ever-changing market communications trends and also included a new breed of multimedia mobility journalists.
Now, the Guild represents the country’s motoring content creators and photographers in the print, broadcast and social media industries. Its members include publishers, editors, journalists, photographers, vloggers, bloggers, influencers and representatives from the automotive industry.
Over the past six decades, the SAGMJ has made significant contributions to the development of the South African automotive industry. The Guild established the country’s oldest and most prestigious car competition, the South African Car of the Year (COTY), in 1986. This annual competition has been the benchmark for local car competitions and continues to be a highly anticipated event for industry professionals and customers alike.
The SAGMJ has made a difference in many of its members’ lives: it ran a successful bursar scheme in the late 2000s, which saw many leading journalists establishing themselves as influential industry experts who now share their knowledge with the younger generation.
The Guild also established a Benevolent Fund in the mid-1980s to provide financial support to distressed members, particularly during times of crisis, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, when many publications scaled down or closed operations.
“As the SAGMJ celebrates its 60th birthday, we are proud to reflect on our rich history and the many accomplishments achieved over the years,” says Dirk Gallowitz, chair of the SAGMJ. “We invite all journalists and industry professionals to join us in celebrating our 60th birthday.
“We look forward to continuing to serve the South African automotive industry for many years to come. We are also excited to look towards the future, the challenges and opportunities ahead, remaining committed to our members and the future of mobility in SA.”
