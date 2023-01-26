VW Tiguan Allspace is a long-distance ace

The SA Reserve Bank is expected to announce a rate hike on Thursday afternoon
Based on the numbers we came across, the Volkswagen Tiguan is a popular choice here in SA. I was also surprised by how many of the longer and larger Allspace seven-seater models we stumbled upon as we cruised up to the Kruger National Park for the Xmas weekend.
The Allspace 1.4 TSI variant has a usable 110kW and 250Nm. It’s a front wheel drive model which can also be had in more powerful petrol derivatives, some of them which can be hooked up to 4Motion all-wheel drive.
Our Tiguan R-Line specification was styled for a sportier image with a Black Style Package. It’s a R30,500 option which brings shiny black decorative trims as exterior mirrors, roof rails, on the grille and lockable 255/40 R20-inch multispoke alloy wheels. The Oryx white paint of the test car is a R6,600 option.
Inside is a lofty enough list of standard safety and luxury items that include a Titanium Black-Crystal Gray theme and heated seats covered in perforated leather. Some of the best bits that made the trip enjoyable included a three-zone climate control and an adjustable digital instrument binnacle that can fill up with the optional navigation system, beaming the map ahead of the driver.
Infuriation, though, was caused by the exclusive fitment of USB-C ports for which we didn’t have cables, leaving us to rely on Bluetooth streaming for music and using independent power banks for charging our mobiles.
The electric tailgate was a charm, while significant options which were enjoyed thoroughly included adaptive cruise control and LED active lights. You can also add Head-up display, a powerful Harman Kardon sound system and inductive mobile device charging for extra money.
The Tiguan Allspace is 217mm longer than regular models and boasts 111mm more room within the wheelbase. It’s bought for its seven-seat practicality ahead of anything else but it too suffers from the yin-and-yang conundrum of filling up the rearmost seats with people or cargo.
With all the seats up the last row seats are perfect for children if travel doesn’t require lugging bags. This third row can fold flat to open up 760l of boot space, which is plentiful for a nuclear family and their baggage.
With all the seats flattened the Allspace yields a VW Caddy-rivalling 1,920l but to accommodate seven passengers with their entire holiday paraphernalia will require external help, perhaps a small trailer or roof box. The former is possible as a folding trailer hitch with electric release, and a trailer manoeuvring system with park assist is also optionally available.
Thankfully there were only two of us which meant acres of vacant space, and the first leg of the journey was an adventure of discovery. A last minute detour to the small village of Ntwane, Dennilton, in Mpumalanga unearthed a navigational shortcut to the N11 which sweeps past the Loskop Dam and makes its way past many quaint villages.
This included a nasty 29km corrugated gravel road. We soldiered on with the hectic jarring of the suspension, which slowed us down to about 30km/h at times.
With its front-wheel drive in mind, it was a blessing we didn't encounter muddy patches, and the optionally fitted 255/40 R20 low-profile rubber and sport suspension proved an erroneous fitment if you are to use the Tiguan Allspace to explore unknown territory.
Off the rough gravel the car generally displayed impeccable balance and poise through sweeping corners such as those we encountered on sections of the Steenkampsberg Mountain pass — when it wasn’t dotted with large potholes.
The car is genuinely agreeable as a long-distance tourer and we sailed past majestic panoramas in the Laersdrif and Roossenekal areas up towards Ohrigstad, onto our Hoedspruit destination.
It was the return journey which cuts through the towns of Mashishing and Dullstroom back to the N4 where the Tiguan’s other pièce de résistance was realised. It has driving modes of Eco, Comfort, Normal and Sport and it’s an easy and comfortable drive in any setting.
In the Eco Mode the petrol engine returned 8.2l/100km on average, resulting with it using only half of the contents inside a full 58l tank to cover the 490km drive between Hoedspruit and Krugersdorp. This is sensational in these days of expensive fuel, and I managed to get a few more days of urban commute after the journey before needing a refuel.
It’s up to individuals to opt for the seven-seater ahead of the five-seater Tiguan R-Line for R44,100 less. There’s also the Tiguan Allspace 2.0TSI 132kW 4Motion Style to look at. Though it’s got frumpier styling than our R-Line, it’s a mere R6,700 dearer but wields a more powerful engine with all-paw traction that suits safari lifestyles better.
Tech specs:
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder turbo petrol
Capacity: 1.4l
Power: 110kW
Torque: 250Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Six-speed DSG
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 200km/h
0-100km/h: 9.2 sec (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 7.1l/100km (claimed), 8.2l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 168g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, six airbags, front fog lamps, park distance control, electric windows, heated seats, LED headlights, daytime running lights, touchscreen infotainment system, voice control, Bluetooth, USB-C ports, auto on/off lights, driving modes, rain-sensing wipers, tyre pressure monitor, cruise control, park distance control
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Service plan: Five years/90,000km
Price: R767,400
Lease: R16,399 a month
*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1.4TSI 110kW R-Line
WE LIKE: Looks, practicality, fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: Low-profile rubber for off-road driving
VERDICT: Accomplished crossover for families
Motor News star rating
Design *****
Performance ****
Economy *****
Ride ****
Handling ****
Safety *****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
The competition
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max 390T Executive, 187kW/390Nm- R629,900
Nissan X-Trail 2.5 4x4 Tekna, 126kW/233Nm — R674,900
VW Tiguan Allspace 2.0TSI 132kW 4Motion Style, 132kW/320Nm — R774,100
Peugeot 5008 1.6T GT, 121kW/240Nm — R782,900
Kia Sorento 2.2CRDi EX+, 148kW/440Nm — R834,995
Hyundai Santa Fe 2.2D Executive, 148kW/440Nm -R856,900
Road Test
VW Tiguan Allspace is a long-distance ace
It has one or two quirks when used for adventure travel but on the whole it is a brilliant family crossover
Most read
