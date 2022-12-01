Life / Motoring

Huracán Sterrato is a Lambo for gravel roads

The low-slung dust-buster has a 5.2l V10 engine and run-flat Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres

01 December 2022 - 17:28 Motor News Reporter
The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is a super car for outdoor adventures. Picture: SUPPLIED
Automobili Lamborghini has finally presented the new production-ready Huracán Sterrato designed for driving on loose or untarred surfaces. The concept is similar to the recently launched Porsche 911 Dakar.

The exterior is protected by  aluminium front underbody protection for this mucky undertaking, as well as reinforced sills and ground clearance that’s increased by 44mm compared with the Huracán Evo. Its front and rear track widths are, respectively, 30mm and 34mm wider than its cousin, too.

The air intake vent on the rear hood is a styling touch that supplements the air feed to the engine with clean air when driving on dusty tracks.   

The Huracán Sterrato takes a 5.2l V10 engine to farm roads. Maximum power output of 447kW and 560Nm at 6,500rpm mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential.

Its maker says it’s optimised for driving in all environments, from the highway to gravel roads. Acceleration from 0-100km/h happens in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 260km/h, which is lower compared to the 325km/h top speed and 2.9 second 0-100km/ sprint of a regular Huracán Evo.

The car brakes have aluminium fixed monoblock calipers, six pistons in front and four at the rear and ventilated and cross-drilled carbon-ceramic discs with 380mm diameter and 38mm thickness at the front and 356mm diameter and 32mm thickness at the rear.

To ensure effective mild-bundu bashing, the Sterrato comes with an updated version of the Lamborghini integrated vehicle dynamics system, with specific Strada, Sport and Rally mode for low-grip conditions.

It rides on 19-inch rims fitted exclusively with custom-engineered, mixed size and run-flat Bridgestone Dueler AT002 tyres. They are 235/40 R19 at the front and 285/40 R19 at the rear and designed for grip both on gravel and tarmac.

There’s exclusive Alcantara Verde Sterrato upholstery in the interior, while the Human Machine Interface (HMI) has new graphics and special driving features. For the first time in a Huracán, the instruments feature a digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, a compass, geographic co-ordinate indicator and steering angle indicator.

More luxuries and conveniences include Lamborghini Connect with Amazon Alexa. The Sterrato can also be controlled remotely via the Lamborghini Unica app for remote speed monitoring, a telemetry system that allows the driver to monitor performance and analyse the data, and Apple Watch users can also synchronise their heart rate information with the on-board telemetry system to measure their driving performance.

It sits 44mm higher than the Huracan Evo and features tools with specific engineering for driving off tarmac. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lamborghini Drive Recorder is also available to record exciting driving moments. With Lamborghini Ad Personam program, customers can choose from 350 external colours and over 60 colours for the leather and Alcantara interiors.

Production of the Sterrato starts in February 2023 and limited to 1,499 units. Lamborghini SA confirms a few units will be allocated locally, but all information including price will be communicated closer to 2023. 

Porsche unveils its dirt-munching 911 Dakar

Only 2,500 units of the limited-edition Porsche will be made, with some coming to SA
Life
2 weeks ago

Holgates return to SA after epic 40,000km Land Rover journey

Expedition started on southern tip of Africa and ended at Europe’s northernmost border point
Life
1 week ago

World’s most powerful bakkie goes wild

The 755kW Mammoth Hennessey TRX gets an overlanding edition to travel deeper into the wilderness
Life
2 weeks ago

Rolls-Royce has flipped the script on its origins

On gymkhanas and off-road trails, Phuti Mpyane discovers that Rolls-Royces can waft across even the most demanding terrain
Life
3 years ago
