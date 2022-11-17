The XUV700 marks a sophisticated new phase for Mahindra

Strong US retail sales suggest the US Federal Reserve is unlikely to ease up in its battle with inflation
Thursday, November 17 2022
Bucketing rain and some serious pothole dodging in the Magaliesburg area at the weekend gave some pretty keen insights into the behaviour of the new Mahindra XUV700 in slippery conditions and when asked to make sudden directional changes.
While not the kind of launch drive that allowed time on the open road to also experiment with the various settings and functions of the vehicle, it did present a good insight into the new all-independent set-up of the XUV700 that features a multilink suspension with stabiliser bar and FSD (Frequency Selective Damping) technology.
The global unveil took place in June and this launch event confirmed the three-variant line-up, along with specifications and pricing for the SA market.
The three models are the XUV700 AX5 (R474,999), XUV700 AX7 (R524,999) and the flagship XUV700 AX7 L (R559,999) — with the figure five signifying a five-seater and the seven for the three-row variant.
According to Rajesh Gupta, CEO, Mahindra SA: “The XUV700 heralds an entirely new range of Mahindra models that will arrive in the next six months. As the first model to carry our new Twin Peaks logo, it is also the first Mahindra SUV that welcomes an entirely new phase for the brand.
“In SA, the XUV700 is also our invitation to our Mahindra family to head out and explore the world around them. With its power and capabilities, the XUV700 allows every family to explore their active living.”
Power for all variants comes from a 2.0l mStallion turbo-petrol engine, delivering 149kW at 5,000rpm and torque of 380Nm available in full from 1,750rpm and this mated to a six-speed automatic transmission that was remapped to match the power profile of the petrol engine at SA cruising speeds.
Although unable to get much “cruising” done in the wet conditions, the power delivery and throttle response at low to medium speeds was more than adequate for the task, as was the braking performance — most important since several sudden speed reductions were needed to avoid heavily disguised potholes filled with rain water.
And, we did have to take care since the Mahindra does not come with a spare tyre.
From the first of the XUV models launched locally by Mahindra the 700 is a clear indication of how far the company has shifted in terms of quality, fit and finish.
The seats are comfortable and supportive and the driver is presented with a one-piece digital dashboard Mahindra calls the Super Screen — a combination of two high-definition 26cm digital screens for the digital cluster and infotainment systems, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
All models also get a panoramic sunroof that covers most of the passenger compartment and Mahindra has partnered with Sony to customise the sound experience inside the XUV700 and in the flagship AX7 L, the system is upgraded to a 12-speaker system with full immersive 3D sound.
Additional specification on this variant includes wireless charging, fully automatic and flush-fitting electronic door handles, a Blind View Monitor system, four digital cameras, mounted in the nose, tailgate and side mirrors, for a 360° bird’s-eye view of the vehicle when manoeuvring or parking.
This system can be set to continuously record while driving, negating the need for a traditional dashcam.
Although most functions are configurable, one irritant is the fact the lane change monitor cannot be turned off, only reduced. It comes with a whiny warning tone that felt as if it was permanently wailing on our drive considering the number of times we were forced to cross the line to avoid falling into a hole reminiscent of that in the television drama La Brea.
The XUV700 is built on a new platform and is the first of the new generation Mahindra models to wear the “Twin Peaks” logo and the elegant external styling includes LED clear-view Headlamps with Automatic Boosting, LED daytime running lights and LED sequential indicators.
The body makes use of enhanced high tensile and ultra-high tensile steels that increase the toughness and torsional rigidity while reducing the overall weight of the vehicle.
At the rear, the arrow-tip tail lights utilise LED technology, with an additional high-level LED brake lamp.
One thoughtful feature is the one-touch lever built into the front passenger seat that allows the driver to move that seat to its most forward position instantly — ideal for a parent needing quick access to a child happily strapped into and Isofix-anchored seat.
With the three rows of seats, configuring loading space is also simple with fold-and-tumble second row seats helping to create a flat loading bed.
The XUV700 is sold with a five-year/100,000km service plan, and a five-year/150,000km warranty with a Roadside Assistance Plan.
LOCAL LAUNCH
The XUV700 marks a sophisticated new phase for Mahindra
