×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

NEWS

Toyota named best car brand in 2022 Interbrand ranking

04 November 2022 - 11:55 Denis Droppa
The Japanese marque topped the automotive list ahead of Mercedes. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Japanese marque topped the automotive list ahead of Mercedes. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota has been named the top automotive brand in the Best Global Brands 2022 listing by US brand consultancy Interbrand.

The Japanese automaker was sixth overall in the list announced on November 3, with consumer electronics giant Apple placing first overall for the tenth consecutive year.

Luxury firms and technology-based retailers dominated the top brands in the annual list of 100 global brands, with Microsoft placing second ahead of Amazon, Google and Samsung.

Mercedes-Benz was the second-highest car brand in 7th place and the only other automotive company in the top ten.

The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung, Disney and Nike and the top 10 brands make up 53% of the total value of the entire table.

Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest year-on-year percentage growth, all increasing brand value by 32%.

For the first time the average brand value of Best Global Brand has reached over $3-trillion (R54.8-trillion), a 16% rise from 2021 and the fastest rate of brand value growth ever recorded.

Interbrand has been researching and analysing the world’s most valuable brands since 1999. The top 100 are included in the annual “Best Global Brands” study, which examines candidates according to financial performance of the brand’s products or services, role of the brand in the purchase decision process, and strength of the brand with regard to securing future corporate earnings.

To be included in Best Global Brands, a brand must be global, and least 30% of revenue must come from outside the brand’s home region. The brand must have a significant presence in Asia, Europe, and North America.

Other car brands in the top 100 included Tesla (12th), BMW (13th), Honda (26th), and Hyundai (35th).

Below is a breakdown of every car manufacturer that made the list:

Interbrand’s best car brands for 2022

  1. Toyota (6th)
  2. Mercedes (8th)
  3. Tesla (12th)
  4. BMW (13th)
  5. Honda (26th)
  6. Hyundai (35th)
  7. Audi (46th)
  8. Volkswagen (48th)
  9. Ford (50th)
  10. Porsche (53rd)
  11. Nissan (61st)
  12. Ferrari (75th)
  13. Kia (87th)
  14. Land Rover (98th)
  15. Mini (99th)

Used-car prices jump as chip shortage crimps supply

Trend is being driven by consumers opting to wait for their preferred new vehicles that are bering delayed by the shortage of semiconductors worldwide
Life
2 months ago

SA Auto Week drives the shift to electrified cars

Event comes at an appropriate time with the global automotive business moving to electric vehicles
Life
1 week ago

Porsche tops global luxury and premium brands

This in addition to a recent IPO valuation as Europe's most valuable brand
Life
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Isuzu D-Max tackles Sani Pass
Life / Motoring
2.
New cars headed to SA before the end of the year
Life / Motoring
3.
Meet the creator of the top two shows on Netflix
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Honey, I shrunk the Quattro!
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

New cars headed to SA before the end of the year

Life / Motoring

Toyota dominates October new-car sales in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.