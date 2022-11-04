Toyota named best car brand in 2022 Interbrand ranking

China-sensitive stocks, such as miners and luxury goods makers, rallied in Europe, lifting the Stoxx 600 nearly 1% to a seven-week high
Toyota has been named the top automotive brand in the Best Global Brands 2022 listing by US brand consultancy Interbrand.
The Japanese automaker was sixth overall in the list announced on November 3, with consumer electronics giant Apple placing first overall for the tenth consecutive year.
Luxury firms and technology-based retailers dominated the top brands in the annual list of 100 global brands, with Microsoft placing second ahead of Amazon, Google and Samsung.
Mercedes-Benz was the second-highest car brand in 7th place and the only other automotive company in the top ten.
The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung, Disney and Nike and the top 10 brands make up 53% of the total value of the entire table.
Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest year-on-year percentage growth, all increasing brand value by 32%.
For the first time the average brand value of Best Global Brand has reached over $3-trillion (R54.8-trillion), a 16% rise from 2021 and the fastest rate of brand value growth ever recorded.
Interbrand has been researching and analysing the world’s most valuable brands since 1999. The top 100 are included in the annual “Best Global Brands” study, which examines candidates according to financial performance of the brand’s products or services, role of the brand in the purchase decision process, and strength of the brand with regard to securing future corporate earnings.
To be included in Best Global Brands, a brand must be global, and least 30% of revenue must come from outside the brand’s home region. The brand must have a significant presence in Asia, Europe, and North America.
Other car brands in the top 100 included Tesla (12th), BMW (13th), Honda (26th), and Hyundai (35th).
Below is a breakdown of every car manufacturer that made the list:
Interbrand’s best car brands for 2022
