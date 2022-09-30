×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

MOTOGP

MotoGP to host races in India, Kazakhstan next year

Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949

30 September 2022 - 13:49 Reuters
Next year's MotoGP calendar boasts more races and countries than ever before. Picture: REUTERS
Next year's MotoGP calendar boasts more races and countries than ever before. Picture: REUTERS

MotoGP will make its debut in India and Kazakhstan in 2023 on a calendar which boasts more races and countries than ever before, it announced on Friday.

The 2023 season will begin with the Portuguese GP on March 24-26 and wrap up in Valencia on November 24-26, according to the 21-race provisional calendar released by MotoGP.

Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949 when the race takes place on July 7-9 at the Sokol International Racetrack, northwest of Almaty.

The Indian GP will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi from September 22-24, while Le Mans will host the 1,000th Grand Prix at the French GP on May 12-14.

“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, said in a statement on Friday.

The 5.14km track on the outskirts of New Delhi held Formula One races between 2011-13 before it was dropped from the calendar.

The Kazakhstan and Indian grands prix are subject to contract and certification, MotoGP said.

PROVISIONAL 2023 MOTOGP CALENDAR

March 26 — Portugal

April 2 — Argentina

April 16 — US

April 30 — Spain (Jerez)

May 14 — France

June 11 — Italy

June 18 — Germany

June 25 — Netherlands

July 9 — Kazakhstan **

August 6 — Britain

August 20 — Austria

September 3 — Spain (Catalunya)

September 10 — San Marino

September 24 — India **

October 1 — Japan

October 15 — Indonesia

October 22 — Australia

October 29 — Thailand

November 12 — Malaysia

November 19 — Qatar *

November 26 — Spain (Valencia)

** Subject to contract and homologation

* Evening race

Miller wins Japanese MotoGP from Binder

Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
Life
5 days ago

Motorsport heroes who have put SA on the world map

With Brad Binder making waves in MotoGP, Denis Droppa looks at other local racers who have conquered the world stage
Life
1 week ago

Las Vegas debuts in record 24-race Formula One calendar

Monaco signs a new deal to secure its place on the calendar until at least 2025
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
New Ford Everest goes more upmarket
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota unveils stiffer, sportier Corolla Cross ...
Life / Motoring
3.
A brilliant and devastating portrait of Marilyn ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Trevor Noah to leave ‘The Daily Show’ to focus on ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Updated BMW 3 Series goes on sale in SA

Life / Motoring

Ferrari SP51 is the latest one-off from the Italian stable

Life / Motoring

BMW Z4 gets nip and tuck for 2023

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.