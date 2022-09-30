MotoGP to host races in India, Kazakhstan next year

The global equity market sell-off has intensified in recent weeks amid worries that global growth will be hurt by aggressive increases in interest rates
That Blade Nzimande is still sitting on the report of a review that he is trying to keep from the public is disconcerting
The AG highlighted that the entity is struggling to prepare regular, accurate and complete financial and performance reports that are supported and evidenced by reliable information
Morero was voted in unopposed on Friday shortly after the DA’s Mpho Phalatse was removed in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Keitumetse Lebaka, CEO of the Gauteng Film Commission
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Hundreds of Russian troops in Ukraine were encircled in one of their main garrisons on Friday, on the verge of one of the worst defeats of the war
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
MotoGP will make its debut in India and Kazakhstan in 2023 on a calendar which boasts more races and countries than ever before, it announced on Friday.
The 2023 season will begin with the Portuguese GP on March 24-26 and wrap up in Valencia on November 24-26, according to the 21-race provisional calendar released by MotoGP.
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949 when the race takes place on July 7-9 at the Sokol International Racetrack, northwest of Almaty.
The Indian GP will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi from September 22-24, while Le Mans will host the 1,000th Grand Prix at the French GP on May 12-14.
“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, said in a statement on Friday.
The 5.14km track on the outskirts of New Delhi held Formula One races between 2011-13 before it was dropped from the calendar.
The Kazakhstan and Indian grands prix are subject to contract and certification, MotoGP said.
PROVISIONAL 2023 MOTOGP CALENDAR
March 26 — Portugal
April 2 — Argentina
April 16 — US
April 30 — Spain (Jerez)
May 14 — France
June 11 — Italy
June 18 — Germany
June 25 — Netherlands
July 9 — Kazakhstan **
August 6 — Britain
August 20 — Austria
September 3 — Spain (Catalunya)
September 10 — San Marino
September 24 — India **
October 1 — Japan
October 15 — Indonesia
October 22 — Australia
October 29 — Thailand
November 12 — Malaysia
November 19 — Qatar *
November 26 — Spain (Valencia)
** Subject to contract and homologation
* Evening race
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTOGP
MotoGP to host races in India, Kazakhstan next year
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949
MotoGP will make its debut in India and Kazakhstan in 2023 on a calendar which boasts more races and countries than ever before, it announced on Friday.
The 2023 season will begin with the Portuguese GP on March 24-26 and wrap up in Valencia on November 24-26, according to the 21-race provisional calendar released by MotoGP.
Kazakhstan will become the 30th country to host a motorcycle grand prix since 1949 when the race takes place on July 7-9 at the Sokol International Racetrack, northwest of Almaty.
The Indian GP will be held at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi from September 22-24, while Le Mans will host the 1,000th Grand Prix at the French GP on May 12-14.
“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world,” Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of commercial rights holders Dorna Sports, said in a statement on Friday.
The 5.14km track on the outskirts of New Delhi held Formula One races between 2011-13 before it was dropped from the calendar.
The Kazakhstan and Indian grands prix are subject to contract and certification, MotoGP said.
PROVISIONAL 2023 MOTOGP CALENDAR
March 26 — Portugal
April 2 — Argentina
April 16 — US
April 30 — Spain (Jerez)
May 14 — France
June 11 — Italy
June 18 — Germany
June 25 — Netherlands
July 9 — Kazakhstan **
August 6 — Britain
August 20 — Austria
September 3 — Spain (Catalunya)
September 10 — San Marino
September 24 — India **
October 1 — Japan
October 15 — Indonesia
October 22 — Australia
October 29 — Thailand
November 12 — Malaysia
November 19 — Qatar *
November 26 — Spain (Valencia)
** Subject to contract and homologation
* Evening race
Miller wins Japanese MotoGP from Binder
Motorsport heroes who have put SA on the world map
Las Vegas debuts in record 24-race Formula One calendar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Updated BMW 3 Series goes on sale in SA
Ferrari SP51 is the latest one-off from the Italian stable
BMW Z4 gets nip and tuck for 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.