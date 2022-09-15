×

Life / Motoring

FIRST DRIVE

Range Rover delivers its sporty side

Range Rover Sport arrives in SA next month but we hit the terrain of Spain to put it through its paces

15 September 2022 - 05:00 Mark Smyth
The longest spoiler yet on any Range Rover completes a raked floating roofline. Picture: SUPPLIED
When the Range Rover Sport was launched in 2005, it became an instant success in SA, loved by those who wanted its image as much as by those who actually wanted to use its off-road ability and performance. It was the first model to extend the Range Rover line-up, which now also includes the Evoque and the Velar.

Now there’s a new one, the third generation and we’ve driven it on and off-road in Spain to see if it can continue the success. It has a tougher challenge ahead than before though. Back in 2005 its competitors were mainly the Mercedes-AMG G63 and the Porsche Cayenne. Today there are performance derivatives of most premium SUVs and in the proper luxury segment there are more expensive rivals such as the Bentley Bentayga and Lamborghini Urus.

Like the Range Rover, it has what Jaguar Land Rover’s chief creative officer Gerry McGovern calls reductionist design. Translated into terms the rest of us understand, that basically means looking less fussy with more simple lines compared to rivals from Audi, BMW and others. It still looks sporty though, the front having a more menacing look to it than before as though trying to emulate a Marvel character.

The interior shares a lot of its design with the new Range Rover but there are unique touches. The seats are 20mm lower to provide a more involved driving feel. The dashboard is slightly higher too and there’s an extra layer to the top of the instruments cluster like you get in many sports cars.

There’s no shortage of tech with a 13.7-inch driver information display, head-up display and a 13.1-inch touchscreen for the Pivi Pro infotainment system. Here you can access everything from the radio to cameras that enable you to see what’s about to scrape down the side of the car while you’re tackling some off-road stuff. It also has a bunch of USB ports, a wireless charging pad and Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The seats are large and comfortable, perfect for undertaking a long journey. There’s plenty of room for those in the back too, even with the slightly raked roofline. It also has ample boot space of 835l which can be expanded to 1,860l with the rear seats folded. Unlike the Range Rover, the Sport is only available as a five-seater.

When it arrives in SA next month there will be quite a few engine choices and trim levels to choose from. Top of the range will be the R3,011,600 P530 which uses the same BMW-sourced twin-turbo 4.4l V8 as the Range Rover. Only 60 units will reach our shores, each pushing out 390kW and 750Nm with a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds.

The entry-level models will be a D350 diesel with 258kW and 700Nm and the P400 petrol pushing out 294kW and 550Nm, both priced from R2,001,200.

The headliner though, will be a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in the form of the P510e from R2,777,000. Featuring a 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine, a 105kW electric motor and a 38.2kWh battery, the P510e generates 375kW and 550Nm. Land Rover claims a sprint to 100km/h time of 5.4 seconds but equally importantly, it can cover up to 113km in electric-only mode allowing it to cruise silently and emissions-free through the streets of your local CBD.

The interior shares a lot of its design with the new Range Rover but there are unique touches. Picture: SUPPLIED
We put all of them through their paces near Madrid, including tackling some very dry off-road terrain. If you’ve never taken a Sport off-road you really should because it is extremely capable.

It should be too, because chief engineer, Matt Becker, who arrived part way through development from Aston Martin, told us that he was surprised to find a dedicated off-road capability department that trumped anything he wanted to achieve on-road. At its heart this is a Land Rover and he explained that it’s still unacceptable for any Range Rover to get stuck. Switching through the various Terrain Response settings, the Sport just ambled through every obstacle as though it was on a Sunday drive.

It’s not short of ability on-road either though, though the P530 lacks some of the theatre of former V8-powered models. It’s definitely not sedate by any means, just a little less exuberant perhaps. Both the V8 and the PHEV proved to be rather soft on the road, feeling more at home when Comfort mode was switched to Dynamic. We didn’t need to do that in the P400 though, with the suspension not only proving the most comfortable but also the best in the corners when pushed hard.

The P400 delivers plenty of power with loads of lowdown torque whether on or off-road. It’s the most comfortable and while it lacks the power of the P530 or the electric range of the P510e, that suspension makes it our pick of the range.

Overall the latest Range Rover Sport delivers more than most owners will ever get to experience — more performance and definitely more off-road ability. It continues to be a great feat of engineering but if that’s not what you want it for then fear not, because it’s supremely comfortable inside and it looks good too.

Grand Cherokee is luxury with a capital L

Now in its fifth generation, the big Jeep gets two extra seats and a lot more sophistication
Life
3 weeks ago

Big and bold new Range Rover arrives in SA

So much of what goes into Range Rover is under the skin and often never noticed by an owner
Life
1 month ago

Review: Defender 90’s star shines brightly

The shortened Defender oozes street cred and goes almost anywhere
Life
1 month ago
