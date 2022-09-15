Fuel-sipping Mercedes C220d is the pick of C-Class range

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The letters C and S sit at opposite ends of the alphabet but they’re now moving closer together in the brand’s portfolio, said Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius at the world launch of the C-Class in 2021.
We’ve found no reason to question that statement after driving the car, and its luxurious execution and refinement do make it seem like a scaled-down S-Class. The fifth-generation C-Class has inherited much from the brand’s flagship sedan, including its exterior design and sumptuous interior. It’s a car of exceptional polish, and the attention to detail is on show throughout the finely manicured cabin.
Replacing the W205 C-Class that has been around since 2014, the new W206 is the latest generation of Mercedes’ best-selling model range, with about 10.5-million units sold to date (including the 190E that preceded the C-Class in 1982). The latest version is produced at the Mercedes-Benz SA East London plant.
After recently test driving the petrol-powered C200, it was the diesel C220d that came my way. Six cylinder engines have been consigned to history in the C-Class and the range will consist of four-cylinder models only. Petrol and diesel plug-in hybrids will follow later, but the line-up is initially available in two variants: the petrol C200 with 150kW and 300Nm, and the turbo diesel C220d with 147kW and 440Nm. Both engines have a 48V integrated starter generator (ISG) to enable functions such as gliding, boosting or energy recovery, which helps save fuel. In the diesel the ISG provides a boost of up to 15kW and 200Nm more torque in certain operating states.
The 2.0 turbo diesel is a gem of an engine both in performance and fuel economy. The C220d is a punchy performer that delivers strong torque across the rev range without succumbing to turbo lag, and the quick-shifting 9G-Tronic auto gearbox adds to its lively nature. The car has quicker gearshift, throttle and steering responses when Sports mode is selected, but even in the default Comfort mode it feels satisfyingly peppy and raring to go.
In straight-line performance there’s nothing to choose between the petrol and diesel stablemates; the C220d claims the same 0-100km/h sprint in 7.3 seconds and 245km/h top speed as the petrol C200.
The C220d whisks along like a whisper. It is an impressively quiet diesel engine with no agricultural characteristics, contributing to the car’s refined nature.
The soft-spoken pace goes hand in hand with exceptional fuel economy. The test car averaged 6.5l/100km, a significant improvement over the 9.9l we achieved in the petrol C200. This included a lot of stop-start urban driving, and on a long cruise it should be even more frugal.
What also stands out about the new C-Class is how sharp it is to drive. Throttle and steering responses are swift and it changes direction with verve, putting paid to any outdated perceptions about Mercedes cars not being as dynamic as their German peers.
The suspension is excellent at smoothing out larger undulations, but the optionally-fitted low-profile 19-inch tyres created some jarring on smaller bumps and ripples. The 19-inch wheels certainly make the car adopt a sportier-looking pose but the standard 18-inchers would make more sense on SA’s potholed roads.
At 4,751mm the car’s 65mm longer than the old C-class, and it’s also 10mm wider to create more cabin room. It’s resulted in a spacious cabin where four adults can sit in comfort, and high-quality materials blend with ambient lighting and aviation-inspired air vents to give the interior a glamorous feel.
Luggage capacity remains unchanged at a generous 455l in the new C-Class, but there’s no spare wheel. Instead of even a thin spacesaver tyre, you get a tyre repair kit.
The digitised cabin is brimming with technology and it takes some time to familiarise oneself with all the controls. Behind the steering wheel is a high resolution digital instrument panel available in two sizes — 26cm or 31.2cm — offering the driver a choice of three different themes (Discreet, Sporty and Classic).
The giant portrait-format MBUX touchscreen and the physical buttons were easy enough to master but I never got truly comfortable with the haptic feedback sliders on the steering wheel, as they required an exact amount of pressure to work properly.
The C220d AMG Line isn’t overendowed with comforts for its R1m-plus price, a qualm attributable to most German executive cars. In this Benz you need to tick many expensive options boxes to get premium fare like a panoramic sliding roof, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, digital lights, surround view paring camera, heated seats, and front seats with full electric adjustment (they come standard with partial electric adjustment).
Still, if one looks at this car as a shortened S-Class, which it essentially is, then glass-half-full buyers may well see it as a relative bargain.
The new C-Class is a car of impressive polish and poise, and the diesel is the pick of the range. As much as we enjoyed the petrol-engined C200, the C220d has a winning mix of performance, frugality and refinement.
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder diesel turbo
Capacity: 1,993cc
Power: 147kW
Torque: 440Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Nine-speed automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Rear-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 245km/h
0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds
Fuel Consumption: 4.7l/100km (claimed); 6.5l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 192g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Parking assist camera, electric windows, keyless entry, infotainment system, climate control, ABS brakes, stability control, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, Artico man-made leather seats, tyre pressure monitoring, LED headlights, Agility Control suspension with selective damping, reversing camera
Warranty: Two years/ unlimited distance
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,008,749
Lease*: R21,527 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Audi A5 Sportback 40TDI Quattro S Line, 140kW/400Nm - R911,000
BMW 320d M Sport, 140kW/400Nm - R930,768
WE LIKE: Refinement, punchy and economical engine
WE DISLIKE: Haptic feedback controls, it’s a bit pricey
VERDICT: The best C-Class to buy right now
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design * * * *
Performance * * * * *
Economy * * * * *
Safety * * * * *
Value For Money * * * *
Overall * * * *
