24 Hours of iLamuna: petrolheads in jalopies back on track in October

This wallet-friendly endurance race is open only to jalopies that cost under R50,000
The MF Autobody 24 Hours of iLamuna is back for another budget bonanza scheduled to play out at Red Star Raceway in Delmas on October 29 and 30.
Possibly the most talked about event in local motorsport circles since it first screeched onto the scene in 2021, this wallet-friendly endurance race is open only to jalopies that cost under R50,000.
Of course there are many ways teams carve up this limited cash: competitors can either spend R25,000 on a crusty old car and throw what remains at kitting it out for the track, or simply spend it all on something more showroom than scrap heap and hope it manages to hold together for 1,440 minutes of mechanical torture.
While a full field of 71 clunkers might not be safe in such a gruelling environment, the organisers and official event partners Insurisk Insurance want it to be. This is why the miserly budget cap doesn’t factor in the fitting of mandatory safety equipment such as a roll cage, racing seat, five-point harness and fire extinguisher.
Teams are encouraged to theme their entry and there are bonus laps up for grabs for those who present cars with the sharpest liveries and aesthetic add-ons. Standout cars from last year’s event included a single-cab tow truck, a VW Golf with a rocket-riding Wile E Coyote strapped to its roof and a Hyundai Sonata made to look like a New York taxi cab.
As with last year’s race, a spot on the starting grid is only guaranteed once teams have paid the R25,000 (excluding VAT) entry fee. While this may seem steep it does include a set of Davanti control tyres (four per team) sponsored by Tyremart Menlyn, plus 200l of fuel per team, courtesy Siyanda Petroleum.
The MF Autobody 24 Hours of iLamuna opens for official timed practice on October 28 (including a night session to get drivers’ eyes tuned in for the darkness) with the race scheduled to begin with a genuine Le Mans-style standing start on the afternoon of October 29.
Only time will tell what weird and wonderful machinery will line up on the grid for next month’s iLamuna, but sneak previews are available for fans on Facebook or Instagram, and spectators can watch the race unfold via live streaming at the National Motorsport Mzansi YouTube Channel.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT
24 Hours of iLamuna: petrolheads in jalopies back on track in October
Sneak previews are available for fans on Facebook or Instagram
