Life / Motoring

Facelifted Hyundai Creta is OK but we miss the diesel

Attractive SUV is styled like a downsized Tucson, but the 1.5 auto powertrain isn't the best

05 September 2022 - 15:49 Denis Droppa
The range-topping Creta Executive inherits the Tucson's striking grille with hidden daytime running lights. Picture: SUPPLIED
After being launched here in late 2020 it didn’t take long for the Hyundai Creta to receive a facelift, and it’s a major one. The front end of the range-topping Executive model inherits a striking new grille reminiscent of the recently-launched Tucson, which has the daytime running lights hidden until they’re switched on.

The lights are incorporated into the parametric jewel pattern grille, making for a more striking and coherent design than the previous double-stacked headlights. At the rear, a new design sees the Creta model name in bold chrome letters underneath the company’s logo on the tailgate.

From the side, the new Creta’s styling upgrade includes a silver inset, and new 17-inch alloy wheels complete the picture.

The compact SUV is now available solely with a 1.5l petrol engine, and the range-topping Executive is paired with a CVT automatic — only the cheaper Premium model gets the choice of a six-speed manual gearbox.

The transmission has programmed “steps” to simulate a regular automatic gearbox but isn’t one of the best CVTs we’ve experienced. When you drive with a bit more voema it tends to send the engine revs soaring and create the annoying droning effect these gearboxes are known for.

That said, the car isn’t a bad performer unless you’re in a big hurry, and the 84kW output is sufficient to keep it cruising in the fast lane. Hyundai quotes a 170km/h top speed and 0-100km/h in 11.8 seconds.

Under the enhanced design, the Creta remains unchanged with a roomy and well-appointed cabin. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
It isn’t as good an engine as the punchy and frugal 1.5 turbodiesel that is still available in the Grand Creta seven-seater but has unfortunately been dropped from the five-seater Creta range. The five-seat Creta also no longer has the 103kW petrol-turbo unit available. This is because the 1.5 is the only version built in Indonesia, from where the local Creta is imported.

The transmission has a sports mode which keeps the engine in its powerband more, but it makes for a noisier drive and also quaffs more fuel. Leaving the transmission mostly in the default mode, the car averaged a frugal 6.5l /100km.

Aside from the engine becoming vocal at high rpm the car is acceptably refined, with a solid feel and minimal wind noise. The ride is fairly good but doesn’t particularly stand out, and I expected less choppiness on big bumps from those high-profile 17-inch tyres. The handling is neat but in sharp turns the car displays some body roll to thwart any real sporting intentions.

We tested the range-topping R469,900 Executive model which comes well stocked. With features such as artificial leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad for smartphones and LED daytime running lights it costs R40k more than the next model, the Premium auto.

Manoeuvring the new Creta in tight spaces is made easier with a rear park assist sensors and camera. An electronic park brake in place of the previous version’s lever frees up space in the centre console.

Under the enhanced design, the Creta remains unchanged. It retains its roomy cabin that comfortably swallows four adults, and the 433l boot takes a useful amount of luggage despite being fitted with a full-size spare wheel.

Hard plastic is used on the dashboard instead of more premium-feeling soft-touch type; nevertheless the cabin conveys a neat and pleasant ambience with interesting textures.

Manoeuvring the new Creta in tight spaces is made easier with a rear park assist sensors and camera. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Creta is a five-seater pitched against rivals such as the Toyota C-HR, Ford Ecosport, Mazda CX-3, Chery Tiggo 4 Pro, Haval Jolion, and Kia Seltos.

The Creta Executive is a pleasant family crossover with a lot of space and creature comforts, and one of the market’s best warranties. The striking new styling which mimics the larger Tucson brings it right up to date. However, enthusiasm for the car is tempered by its CVT gearbox and the fact that it is one of the least powerful but most expensive offerings in a very competitive segment. We really miss the diesel.

 

Tech Specs

ENGINE

Type: Petrol

Capacity: 1,497cc

Power: 84kW

Torque: 144Nm

TRANSMISSION

Type: Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

DRIVETRAIN

Type: Front-wheel drive

PERFORMANCE

Top speed: 170km/h

0-100km/h: 11.8 seconds

Fuel Consumption: 6.3l / 100km (claimed); 6.5l/100km (as tested)

Emissions: 143g/km

STANDARD FEATURES

ABS brakes, stability control, two airbags, rear parking camera, air conditioning, electric windows, electric mirrors, remote central locking, cruise control, touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and voice control, front and rear USB ports, wireless smartphone charger, automatic headlights

 

COST OF OWNERSHIP

Warranty: Seven years/200,000km

Service plan: Four years/60,000km

Price: R469,900

Lease: R10,078 per month

* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit

 

Hyundai Creta 1.5 Executive

WE LIKE: Practicality, styling

WE DISLIKE: CVT gearbox, price

VERDICT: A solid SUV but there are cheaper and more powerful rivals

 

Motor News star rating

Design * * * *

Performance  * * *

Economy * * * *

Ride * * *

Handling  * * *

Safety * * * *

Value For Money  * * *

Overall * * * *

 

Competition

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5T Elite SE, 108kW/210Nm — R381,900

Ford EcoSport 1.0T Titanium, 92kW/170Nm — R416,900

Haval Jolion 1.5T Super Luxury, 105kW/210Nm — R437,900

Kia Seltos 1.6 EX+, 90kW/151Nm — R447,995

VW T-Cross 1.5 TSI R-line, 85kW/200Nm — R457,200

Mitsubishi ASX 2.0 Aspire, 110kw/197Nm — R459,995

Mazda CX-3 2.0 Individual, 115kW/206Nm — R496,600

Toyota C-HR 1.2T luxury, 85kW/185Nm — R554,500

Honda HR-V 1.5 Executive, 89kW/145Nm — R554,500

 

