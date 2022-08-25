×

Life / Motoring

MOVERS AND SHAKERS

Martina Biene becomes VWSA’s first female MD

She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm

25 August 2022 - 17:20 Motor News Reporter
Martina Biene returns to VWSA as the new MD. Picture: SUPPLIED
Martina Biene returns to VWSA as the new MD. Picture: SUPPLIED

Martina Biene has been appointed the new chair and MD of Volkswagen SA (VWSA), the first woman to lead the local carmaker.

Her appointment is effective November 1 and she succeeds Robert Cisek, who leaves VWSA to take up the position of head of VW small and compact product line in Wolfsburg, Germany. He will report to Thomas Schaefer, CEO of the Volkswagen passenger car brand and former MD of VWSA.

Biene, currently the head of VW line in Wolfsburg, returns to VWSA for her second spell, following her tenure as the head of VW passenger brand from October 2018 to August 2020.

She has 20 years’ experience in the VW Group, having worked in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and SA.

Cisek took over the reins at VWSA in November 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and led the local company through a turbulent period of semiconductor shortages, which affected the Kariega plant production and vehicle sales. Cisek also ensured that no jobs were lost at VWSA during this period.

“I would like to thank Robert for steering VWSA to a stable position during a highly challenging period for the local and global automotive industry. I am looking forward to having him back in Wolfsburg to head our small and compact product line, which will play an important part in the future of our product portfolio in emerging markets like SA,” said Schaefer.

Volkswagen has been assembling cars in SA since 1951 and its Kariega plant produces the Polo for the local and export markets, as well as the Polo Vivo for the local market.

VWSA celebrates 500,000 units of current Polo range

The Kariega plant has been building the current Polo since 2018 and exports it to 38 countries
Life
1 month ago

New Volkswagen Polo arrives in SA with class-leading upgrades

Active cruise control and fully digital dashboard are among features not usually found in the compact hatch segment
Life
6 months ago

Volkswagen SA celebrates its 70th birthday

Over 4-million VWs and Audis have left the Kariega factory since the first people’s car was built there
Life
11 months ago
