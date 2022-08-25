Martina Biene becomes VWSA’s first female MD

Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
Supply chains are also still under pressure, which has added to producer costs
Recycling Association of SA says the plan penalises legitimate dealers, while illicit trade will flourish
EFF leader Julius Malema says DA 'will pay' for sidelining the party
Producing hydrogen via renewables will be crucial as the firm eyes net-zero carbon emissions by 2050
Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics, about the potential effects of such a move
The fast-growing fintech stock exchange secured R85m in its capital raise, vowing to grow to be ‘significantly bigger’ come year-end
Pham Doan Trang published material on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, and was convicted in December
The tournament this season is looking like a genuine competition going into round three
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Martina Biene has been appointed the new chair and MD of Volkswagen SA (VWSA), the first woman to lead the local carmaker.
Her appointment is effective November 1 and she succeeds Robert Cisek, who leaves VWSA to take up the position of head of VW small and compact product line in Wolfsburg, Germany. He will report to Thomas Schaefer, CEO of the Volkswagen passenger car brand and former MD of VWSA.
Biene, currently the head of VW line in Wolfsburg, returns to VWSA for her second spell, following her tenure as the head of VW passenger brand from October 2018 to August 2020.
She has 20 years’ experience in the VW Group, having worked in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and SA.
Cisek took over the reins at VWSA in November 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and led the local company through a turbulent period of semiconductor shortages, which affected the Kariega plant production and vehicle sales. Cisek also ensured that no jobs were lost at VWSA during this period.
“I would like to thank Robert for steering VWSA to a stable position during a highly challenging period for the local and global automotive industry. I am looking forward to having him back in Wolfsburg to head our small and compact product line, which will play an important part in the future of our product portfolio in emerging markets like SA,” said Schaefer.
Volkswagen has been assembling cars in SA since 1951 and its Kariega plant produces the Polo for the local and export markets, as well as the Polo Vivo for the local market.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOVERS AND SHAKERS
Martina Biene becomes VWSA’s first female MD
She replaces Robert Cisek who returns to Germany after two years at the helm
Martina Biene has been appointed the new chair and MD of Volkswagen SA (VWSA), the first woman to lead the local carmaker.
Her appointment is effective November 1 and she succeeds Robert Cisek, who leaves VWSA to take up the position of head of VW small and compact product line in Wolfsburg, Germany. He will report to Thomas Schaefer, CEO of the Volkswagen passenger car brand and former MD of VWSA.
Biene, currently the head of VW line in Wolfsburg, returns to VWSA for her second spell, following her tenure as the head of VW passenger brand from October 2018 to August 2020.
She has 20 years’ experience in the VW Group, having worked in Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and SA.
Cisek took over the reins at VWSA in November 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and led the local company through a turbulent period of semiconductor shortages, which affected the Kariega plant production and vehicle sales. Cisek also ensured that no jobs were lost at VWSA during this period.
“I would like to thank Robert for steering VWSA to a stable position during a highly challenging period for the local and global automotive industry. I am looking forward to having him back in Wolfsburg to head our small and compact product line, which will play an important part in the future of our product portfolio in emerging markets like SA,” said Schaefer.
Volkswagen has been assembling cars in SA since 1951 and its Kariega plant produces the Polo for the local and export markets, as well as the Polo Vivo for the local market.
VWSA celebrates 500,000 units of current Polo range
New Volkswagen Polo arrives in SA with class-leading upgrades
Volkswagen SA celebrates its 70th birthday
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.