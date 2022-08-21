×

Charger Daytona SRT previews electric Dodge of the future

Performance made us do it, says Dodge brand chief Tim Kuniskis

21 August 2022 - 19:15 Phuti Mpyane
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is an exciting BEV that retains most of the hallmark features of the brand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dodge is taking a giant step forward on the performance brand’s road to an electrified future, revealing the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, the electric essence of its muscle car.

The two-door concept that we could call the General E was unveiled at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, the US, during a Dodge Speed Week event on August 19.

A new propulsion system equipped with an industry-first BEV exhaust sound drives the Charger Daytona SRT Concept with performance the company says exceeds the Dodge brand’s famed SRT Hellcat engine — a supercharged 6.2l Hemi V8 with 534kW and 889Nm and which rings in 620kW in Dodge Demon guise.

The 800V Banshee propulsion system runs a standard all-wheel-drive system that improves acceleration and all-weather capability. At a touch of a steering wheel button the driver can engage Auto, Sport, Track and Drag modes, instantly changing the driving dynamics, display graphics, sound and interior lighting.

Core to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept are three patent-pending features that will rewrite the rules of the BEV segment, according to Dodge. These are the R-Wings, an aerodynamic pass-through design feature that allows air to flow through a front opening, enhancing downforce. The Fratzonic chambered exhaust works through an amplifier and tuning chamber located at the rear of the vehicle and which emits 126 dB, making it as loud as a Hellcat-powered Dodge and the new eRupt is a multi-speed transmission with an electromechanical shifting experience that throws shoulders into seat backs

The interior is typical muscle car styling with lighting and digitisation playing a huge role too. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Charger’s exterior styling incorporates subtle Dodge heritage cues such as the blunt profile while developing a more aerodynamic silhouette, and the interior design elements create a driver-centric, immersive experience through sounds, displays, lighting features and capacitive touch controls.

It has a 12.3-inch centre screen angled towards the driver, a curved 16-inch instrument cluster, head-up display, a steering wheel with a flat top and bottom and an illuminated red SRT logo in the centre, a lightning bolt shape on the accelerator pedal, panoramic glass roof, blue plasma and silver stitching, carbon fibre door sills, a fighter jet inspired cap that flips up when engaging the start button and a pistol-grip shifter inspired by the past. 

“The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept exists because performance made us do it,” said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO at Stellantis. “Dodge is about muscle, attitude and performance, and the brand carries that chip on its shoulder and into the BEV segment through a concept loaded with patents, innovations, and performance features that embody the electrified muscle of tomorrow,” concluded Kuniskis.

This is easily the most badass-looking BEV to come out of the Stellantis group. Picture: SUPPLIED
