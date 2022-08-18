×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

International News

Norwegian specialist spruces up VW’s ID. Buzz

New carbon fibre kit from Zyrus Engineering means school runs in electric minivans will be anything but boring

18 August 2022 - 12:25 Phuti Mpyane

Zyrus Engineering is a Norwegian small-scale car manufacturer and engineering company located 50km north of Oslo, specialising in modifying Lamborghini Huracáns for racing. Its first creation was a prototype based on the Super Trofeo Huracán chassis and known as the Zyrus LP1200. 

Now the company has announced a carbon fibre kit for new VW ID. Buzz to boost the image of the all-electric essence of the legendary Volksie bus. It has a front fender uplift with a full splitter, side winglets, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, mirror covers,  and optionally carbon 22-inch Z Wheels with carbon aerodiscs.

All parts are exclusively hand crafted, available in high gloss, matt or paint matched to car or customer taste, while the carbon side skirts that create a hunkered down look also add to energy saving, Zyrus says.

Electric mobility certainly isn’t boring with the new carbon fibre kit. The design promotes a fun identity and all parts are constructed from 100% “prepreg” (pre-reinforced) carbon fibre, the strongest, lightest and most durable variety, designed in-house and handmade by Zyrus.

The Z Buzz kit is available to order online, with pricing starting at €11,900 euros (R202,415). The wheels available separately at €4,999.

The Norwegian parliament has mandated that all sales of new cars and vans be zero emission by 2025. In 2020 more than 70% of all cars sold in the country were electric. 

“We are a fun-loving company and we like to be different, so we offered this concept to a few of our customers who already pre-ordered the car and have now signed up for the kit. We said it would be a great idea to launch it worldwide as it is such a cool concept for our Z Buzz,” said Zyrus Engineering CEO Radni Molhampour.

New Volkswagen T7 Multivan is a digitised people mover

The 7-seat bus moves away from its commercial roots and has a hybrid version for the first time
Life
1 year ago

VW Classics restores a Volksie bus for ski slopes

VWCV Classic Vehicles has rebuilt what is probably the most unusual T1 ever
Life
2 months ago

Opel Zafira is a cushy family bus with the right basics

The Elegance is a fully loaded executive package with electric rear sliding doors
Life
3 months ago

Review: Kia Carnival is a winning family bus

Whether you get the seven- or eight-seat car, the Carnival is a winning combination of practicality, frugality and luxury
Life
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Prices released for 2022 Range Rover Sport
Life / Motoring
2.
Big and bold new Range Rover arrives in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Car licences can now be renewed at Supa Quick
Life / Motoring
5.
BOOK REVIEW: Hit job on Meghan and Harry still a ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a next-level race car for the road

Life / Motoring

Toyota launches sporty GR-S version of Corolla Cross

Life / Motoring

Car involved in deadly German crash was not self-driving, BMW says

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.