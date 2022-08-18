Norwegian specialist spruces up VW’s ID. Buzz

Brent crude futures climbed to $93.75 a barrel and US crude futures gained to $88.21 a barrel — however the commodity reached its lowest level since February
New carbon fibre kit from Zyrus Engineering means school runs in electric minivans will be anything but boring
Zyrus Engineering is a Norwegian small-scale car manufacturer and engineering company located 50km north of Oslo, specialising in modifying Lamborghini Huracáns for racing. Its first creation was a prototype based on the Super Trofeo Huracán chassis and known as the Zyrus LP1200.
Now the company has announced a carbon fibre kit for new VW ID. Buzz to boost the image of the all-electric essence of the legendary Volksie bus. It has a front fender uplift with a full splitter, side winglets, rear spoiler, rear diffuser, mirror covers, and optionally carbon 22-inch Z Wheels with carbon aerodiscs.
All parts are exclusively hand crafted, available in high gloss, matt or paint matched to car or customer taste, while the carbon side skirts that create a hunkered down look also add to energy saving, Zyrus says.
Electric mobility certainly isn’t boring with the new carbon fibre kit. The design promotes a fun identity and all parts are constructed from 100% “prepreg” (pre-reinforced) carbon fibre, the strongest, lightest and most durable variety, designed in-house and handmade by Zyrus.
The Z Buzz kit is available to order online, with pricing starting at €11,900 euros (R202,415). The wheels available separately at €4,999.
The Norwegian parliament has mandated that all sales of new cars and vans be zero emission by 2025. In 2020 more than 70% of all cars sold in the country were electric.
“We are a fun-loving company and we like to be different, so we offered this concept to a few of our customers who already pre-ordered the car and have now signed up for the kit. We said it would be a great idea to launch it worldwide as it is such a cool concept for our Z Buzz,” said Zyrus Engineering CEO Radni Molhampour.
