×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Prices released for 2022 Range Rover Sport

The choice of models includes a P400 mild-hybrid, a six-cylinder D350 turbodiesel and a flagship V8 Twin Turbo with 390kW

11 August 2022 - 05:05 Motor News Reporter
The new Range Rover Sport boasts the same, cleaner lines of its larger cousin that has gone on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Range Rover Sport boasts the same, cleaner lines of its larger cousin that has gone on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Hot on the heels of the local launch of the all-new Range Rover, Jaguar Land Rover SA has also revealed pricing for the new Range Rover Sport, the junior SUV to the British icon of luxury that will be available to SA customers from October.

The full line-up comprises 10 model derivatives with a choice of four engines, including an extended-range electric hybrid, six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel options, and an all-new V8 Twin Turbo.

In 2024, the new Range Rover Sport line-up will feature a fully electric model. The new P510e electric hybrid is touted as having a more than 100km of zero emissions EV range. It seamlessly blends Land Rover’s 3.0l  six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh battery, producing a total system output of 375kW.

It is capable of 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds, an electric driving range of up to 113km and an expected real-world range of 88km — enough for most owners to complete up to 75% of journeys on electric power — and CO2 emissions of just 18g/km.

For longer journeys, the plug-in hybrid power train provides combined 740km of petrol and electric range.

Alternatively, the new flagship V8 Twin Turbo produces 390kW and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds with Dynamic launch engaged. The V8 model, badged as P530, will be available in limited numbers with fewer than 60 units allocated to SA.

A fully digital cabin crafted with typical Range Rover luxury can be expected. Picture: SUPPLIED
A fully digital cabin crafted with typical Range Rover luxury can be expected. Picture: SUPPLIED

The choice of power trains will also include a P400 mild-hybrid straight-six Ingenium turbopetrol with 294kW and 550Nm, and a six-cylinder D350 turbodiesel engine with 258kW and 700Nm.

The New Range Rover Sport in Dynamic S specification includes Premium LED headlights, 20- inch alloy wheels, wireless device charging with phone signal booster, grained leather seats and a 3D surround camera system among other features as standard. The dynamic SE adds pixel LED headlights, 21” alloys and perforated Windsor leather seats, while the dynamic HSE steps up to digital LED headlights, 22” wheels and perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery.

The Autobiography, which is available with either D350 or P510e electric hybrid power trains, offers a unique combination of 22-inch diamond turned wheels with satin dark grey finish, a black contrast roof with sliding panoramic sunroof, an SV bespoke full extended leather upgrade and premium cabin lighting with illuminated treadplates featuring Autobiography script.

Available throughout the first year of production in a specially curated specification, the Range Rover Sport First Edition features special 23-inch alloy wheels, First Edition-etched satin forged carbon finishers, SV bespoke full extended leather upgrade with perforated semi-aniline leather seats, and premium cabin lighting with illuminated aluminium treadplates with First Edition script.

All Land Rover vehicles come with standard five-year/100,000km Land Rover care warranty and maintenance plans

Pricing:

Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic S               R2,001,200

Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic SE             R2,062,100

Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic HSE          R2,189,200

Range Rover Sport D350 Autobiography        R2,252,300

Range Rover Sport D350 First Edition            R2,281,700

Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic S               R2,001,200

Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic SE             R2,062,100

Range Rover Sport P510e Autobiography      R2,777,000

Range Rover Sport P510e First Edition           R2,806,500

Range Rover Sport P530 First Edition             R3,011,600

Ten new models will be available on launch before the end of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ten new models will be available on launch before the end of the year. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest Honda Civic RS goes on sale in SA

The sedan arrives in a single model boasting top features and a refined drive
Life
5 days ago

Countdown to the Festival of Motoring at end of August

From August 26-28, Johannesburg’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will play host to supercars, off-road driving, customer test drives and simulator ...
Life
6 days ago

Roam Air is a made-in-Africa electric motorcycle

The Kenyan-made bike has a starting price of just R25,000 and no fuel costs
Life
6 days ago

Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to rumble into SA

VW announces launch date and specifications for the racy new duo.
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Volkswagen Golf R and Tiguan R get ready to ...
Life / Motoring
2.
End of the road for Bugatti’s peerless ...
Life / Motoring
3.
MotoGP to retire Rossi’s number 46 at Mugello
Life / Motoring
4.
Government launches operation ‘Vala Zonke’ for ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Review: Defender 90’s star shines brightly

Life / Motoring

Land Rover launches special-edition classic Defenders at R5m a pop!

Life / Motoring

Hi-tech new Range Rover Sport breaks cover

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.