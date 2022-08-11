Prices released for 2022 Range Rover Sport

Nasdaq and S&P 500 see the biggest single-day gain in two weeks
Hot on the heels of the local launch of the all-new Range Rover, Jaguar Land Rover SA has also revealed pricing for the new Range Rover Sport, the junior SUV to the British icon of luxury that will be available to SA customers from October.
The full line-up comprises 10 model derivatives with a choice of four engines, including an extended-range electric hybrid, six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel options, and an all-new V8 Twin Turbo.
In 2024, the new Range Rover Sport line-up will feature a fully electric model. The new P510e electric hybrid is touted as having a more than 100km of zero emissions EV range. It seamlessly blends Land Rover’s 3.0l six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh battery, producing a total system output of 375kW.
It is capable of 0-100km/h in just 5.4 seconds, an electric driving range of up to 113km and an expected real-world range of 88km — enough for most owners to complete up to 75% of journeys on electric power — and CO2 emissions of just 18g/km.
For longer journeys, the plug-in hybrid power train provides combined 740km of petrol and electric range.
Alternatively, the new flagship V8 Twin Turbo produces 390kW and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 4.5 seconds with Dynamic launch engaged. The V8 model, badged as P530, will be available in limited numbers with fewer than 60 units allocated to SA.
The choice of power trains will also include a P400 mild-hybrid straight-six Ingenium turbopetrol with 294kW and 550Nm, and a six-cylinder D350 turbodiesel engine with 258kW and 700Nm.
The New Range Rover Sport in Dynamic S specification includes Premium LED headlights, 20- inch alloy wheels, wireless device charging with phone signal booster, grained leather seats and a 3D surround camera system among other features as standard. The dynamic SE adds pixel LED headlights, 21” alloys and perforated Windsor leather seats, while the dynamic HSE steps up to digital LED headlights, 22” wheels and perforated semi-aniline leather upholstery.
The Autobiography, which is available with either D350 or P510e electric hybrid power trains, offers a unique combination of 22-inch diamond turned wheels with satin dark grey finish, a black contrast roof with sliding panoramic sunroof, an SV bespoke full extended leather upgrade and premium cabin lighting with illuminated treadplates featuring Autobiography script.
Available throughout the first year of production in a specially curated specification, the Range Rover Sport First Edition features special 23-inch alloy wheels, First Edition-etched satin forged carbon finishers, SV bespoke full extended leather upgrade with perforated semi-aniline leather seats, and premium cabin lighting with illuminated aluminium treadplates with First Edition script.
All Land Rover vehicles come with standard five-year/100,000km Land Rover care warranty and maintenance plans
Pricing:
Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic S R2,001,200
Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic SE R2,062,100
Range Rover Sport D350 Dynamic HSE R2,189,200
Range Rover Sport D350 Autobiography R2,252,300
Range Rover Sport D350 First Edition R2,281,700
Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic S R2,001,200
Range Rover Sport P400 Dynamic SE R2,062,100
Range Rover Sport P510e Autobiography R2,777,000
Range Rover Sport P510e First Edition R2,806,500
Range Rover Sport P530 First Edition R3,011,600
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
