Life / Motoring

HIGH PERFORMERS

New Lamborghini Urus sets SUV record at Pikes Peak

The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga’s record

11 August 2022 - 11:02 Motor News Reporter
The new Urus beat the Bentley Bentayga's Pikes Peak record by nearly 18 seconds. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ahead of its premiere on August 19, a yet-to-be-revealed new Lamborghini Urus model set a new record in the production-SUV class on the track used for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) in Colorado, US. The famous uphill race recently celebrated its 100th running.

PPIHC champion and Pirelli test-driver Simone Faggioli, holder of the rear-wheel drive record set in the 2018 Race to the Clouds on Pikes Peak, was entrusted with the new high-performance Urus, sporting a camouflage wrap ahead of its official presentation.

The timed attack took place on the same route as the race, with the road closed to traffic for the occasion. Starting from an altitude of 2,862m, Faggioli tackled the 156 turns that wind for 20km, ascending a further altitude of 1,439m over an average gradient of 7%, and crossing the finish line at 4,302m in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds.

Yet to make its formal debut, the new Urus was not entered in the official race, but the time was recorded by official PPIHC timekeepers. The Urus bested the race record of 10 minutes and 49.902 seconds held by Rhys Millen, set in 2018 in a Bentley Bentayga.

The Urus was equipped with the standard twin-turbo V8 engine but shod with sticky Pirelli P Zero Trofeo™ R tyres (sizes 285/40 R22 at the front and 325/35 R22 at the rear). These semi-slick tyres have been specially developed to meet the characteristics of an SUV.

