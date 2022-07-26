Ferruccio Lamborghini inducted into automotive hall of fame

Investors are evaluating company results earnings while waiting for this week’s pivotal Federal Reserve meeting
Africa’s road deaths can be dramatically cut by making roads and vehicles safer and with greater use of public transport
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says his department is waiting for an amended request should Namibia still need the assistance
Bheki Mtolo says his delegation to the policy conference this week will ask for the scrapping of the controversial rule
In SA, Pick n Pay noted like-for-like sales growth of 8.3%, above internal inflation of 5%
Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Proposals exchanged for the release of billions of dollars
Lovers of the great game cannot survive on Ashes alone, with only India providing variety and relief
Previous winners include Henry Ford, Gottleib Daimler and Sir Lewis Hamilton
On July 21, top automotive executives and VIPs gathered at The Icon on the Detroit waterfront to celebrate the induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame of a diverse group of automotive pioneers from around the globe, including Ferruccio Lamborghini.
Lamborghini, who was born April 28 1916 and died on February 20 1993, established Automobili Lamborghini in 1963. He famously did so after an argument about vehicle quality with another late hall of fame inductee, Ferrari founder Enzo. His unrelenting desire to always improve and innovate resulted in the creation of two of the brand’s iconic models: the Miura and the Countach.
Ferruccio’s approach was always daring, fuelled by the belief that the unexpected could be achieved by always striving to be better. His entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit is core to the brand DNA today, says the company.
Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas, attended the ceremony to accept the honour on behalf of Lamborghini. A marble plaque etched with Ferruccio Lamborghini’s signature has been installed in the hall of honour at the Automotive Hall of Fame where visitors celebrate the men and women whose automotive innovations have changed the world.
The Automotive Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organisation that honours and celebrates the automotive/mobility industry’s leaders and innovators through awards and programmes. It has honoured 757 awardees from around the world, who have affected and influenced the automotive and mobility industries.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
International News
Ferruccio Lamborghini inducted into automotive hall of fame
On July 21, top automotive executives and VIPs gathered at The Icon on the Detroit waterfront to celebrate the induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame of a diverse group of automotive pioneers from around the globe, including Ferruccio Lamborghini.
Lamborghini, who was born April 28 1916 and died on February 20 1993, established Automobili Lamborghini in 1963. He famously did so after an argument about vehicle quality with another late hall of fame inductee, Ferrari founder Enzo. His unrelenting desire to always improve and innovate resulted in the creation of two of the brand’s iconic models: the Miura and the Countach.
Ferruccio’s approach was always daring, fuelled by the belief that the unexpected could be achieved by always striving to be better. His entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit is core to the brand DNA today, says the company.
Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas, attended the ceremony to accept the honour on behalf of Lamborghini. A marble plaque etched with Ferruccio Lamborghini’s signature has been installed in the hall of honour at the Automotive Hall of Fame where visitors celebrate the men and women whose automotive innovations have changed the world.
The Automotive Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organisation that honours and celebrates the automotive/mobility industry’s leaders and innovators through awards and programmes. It has honoured 757 awardees from around the world, who have affected and influenced the automotive and mobility industries.
Lamborghini to stop producing pure combustion cars in 2022
Basil Green gets highest honour
Michael Schumacher’s undefeated F1 Ferrari up for auction
Peugeot to expand local Landtrek bakkie range
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.