×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

International News

Ferruccio Lamborghini inducted into automotive hall of fame

26 July 2022 - 10:54 Motor News Reporter
The tractor maker turned sports car merchant has been honoured among automotive greats. Picture: SUPPLIED
The tractor maker turned sports car merchant has been honoured among automotive greats. Picture: SUPPLIED

On July 21, top automotive executives and VIPs gathered at The Icon on the Detroit waterfront to celebrate the induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame of a diverse group of automotive pioneers from around the globe, including Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Lamborghini, who was born April 28 1916 and died on February 20 1993, established Automobili Lamborghini in 1963. He famously did so after an argument about vehicle quality with another late hall of fame inductee, Ferrari founder Enzo. His unrelenting desire to always improve and innovate resulted in the creation of two of the brand’s iconic models: the Miura and the Countach.

Ferruccio’s approach was always daring, fuelled by the belief that the unexpected could be achieved by always striving to be better. His entrepreneurial and pioneering spirit is core to the brand DNA today, says the company.

Andrea Baldi, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini Americas, attended the ceremony to accept the honour on behalf of Lamborghini. A marble plaque etched with Ferruccio Lamborghini’s signature has been installed in the hall of honour at the Automotive Hall of Fame where visitors celebrate the men and women whose automotive innovations have changed the world.

The Automotive Hall of Fame is a nonprofit organisation that honours and celebrates the automotive/mobility industry’s leaders and innovators through awards and programmes. It has honoured 757 awardees from around the world, who have affected and influenced the automotive and mobility industries. 

This is the greatest single honour the automotive industry can bestow to an individual. Picture: SUPPLIED
This is the greatest single honour the automotive industry can bestow to an individual. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lamborghini to stop producing pure combustion cars in 2022

Lamborghini will unveil its first production car with a plug next year before electrifying its full offering by 2024
News
6 months ago

Basil Green gets highest honour

The man who created the fast Ford era with the legendary Perana V8 has been inducted into the SA hall of fame
Life
2 years ago

Michael Schumacher’s undefeated F1 Ferrari up for auction

This F300 won all four races it contested in 1998 and is expected to fetch at least R100m
Life
23 hours ago

Peugeot to expand local Landtrek bakkie range

French brand aims to become more than a niche player by adding single cabs to its offering
Life
49 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA
Life / Motoring
2.
How stressed South Africans are managing to vasbyt
Life
3.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What’s the ...
Life
4.
BOOK REVIEW: A look at SA’s best inventors and ...
Life / Books
5.
Pricing for new trio of Mahindra Pik Up Karoo ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.