The R-Line adds a premium touch to the VW Polo

Business Day TV speaks to Luno GM for Africa Marius Reitz
Those honoured in this way must have served society, and not just one party
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
The bank expects headline earnings per share to rise as much as 28% in its half year to end-June
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Italian prime minister wins confidence vote but main coalition partners reject his plea for unity
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
'Hugh Masekela: Home Is Where The Music Is' is an exhibition at the Art & About pop-up gallery in the Rand Merchant Bank precinct
If ever there has been a car that has resonated with SA, more so its youth, it’s the Volkswagen Polo. Just because a car is rooted in the bargain sector doesn't mean it can't be a premium one.
The new generation Volkswagen Polo hatch 1.0TSI R-Line is a prime example of this. We had one on test and we were blown away by the sophistication to be had.
The R-Line nestles below the top-tier Polo GTI and perched on extra-cost 17-inch Bergamo alloy wheels. It was pumped full of optional features which include a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, IQ. Light LED matrix headlamps that include dynamic light assist and the new front light bar and LED rear lamps. All this including the Ascot Grey colour and a faux quartet of chrome-tip pipes give it striking looks.
Keyless entry is another option added to gain access to the smart cabin. It's a near-perfect driving position and the interior is top notch quality. It's easy to get in and out of and is spacious for five passengers with a 350l boot.
The seats are covered in grey and black upholstery with diamond patterns and they were comfy and offered good adjustability through manual levers. This is where the analogue bits end.
Dominating the dashboard is VW’s digital cockpit and Discover Media infotainment which swathes the interior with sophisticated and blue-lit backgrounds. It also brings navigation which you don’t really need in these days of smartphone integration and which incidentally connects wirelessly with Android Auto or Apple car play via Bluetooth. There is also inductive charging and USB-C ports for smartphones.
A starter button brings the 85kW/ 200Nm 1.0l three-cylinder turbo petrol engine to life. It’s a strong little engine that gifts the Polo with excellent low speed tractability and a sprightly sprint up to higher speeds. The standard seven-speed dual clutch gearbox generates smooth and precise operation for different driving styles.
It’s no GTI and there’s no drive mode selector but it’s perfectly capable of sportier attacks. Volkswagen rates it with a 0-100km/h time of 11.2 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h. Steering wheel paddles are on hand for this pursuit, as is a chassis that glues the car to the road.
Stability control saves the day in high-adrenaline driving, but an economic cruise was the preferred gait and encouraged by this Polo’s easy-going ride quality.
It was also optioned with intelligent cruise control and automatic lane keep assist. With the optional IQ Light LED matrix headlamps, which provide maximum illumination without blinding oncoming traffic, this Polo R-Line becomes a trusty night-time pal. The optional Beats six-speaker audio system brought a crisp and banging musical soundtrack during these travels.
The reward for relaxed driving included a 6.1l/100km fuel consumption average, which is impressive and not much higher than its maker's claims of 5.4l100km.
The model costs R432,500 as standard and the options fitted blew the price to well over R500,000. VW offers a variety of Polos for different size pockets and the prospects of day-to-day running costs of big cars with this level of tech is daunting in these days of record high fuel prices.
This Polo R-Line left the impression of a second or even third car choice for the executive who wants a frugal, comfortable and unassuming runaround with all the bells and whistles. I like it very much.
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder turbo petrol
Capacity: 999cc
Power: 85kW
Torque: 200Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Seven-speed automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 200km/h
0-100km/h: 11.3 sec (claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 5.4l/100km (claimed), 6.1l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 123g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, trailer stabilisation, six airbags, front fog lamps and cornering light, park distance control, electric windows, heated electric mirrors, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB-C ports, auto on/off lights, rain-sensing wipers, remote central locking, cloth upholstery, multifunction steering wheel controls, digital instrument panel, trip computer
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Service plan: Three years/45,000km
Price: R432,500
Lease: R9,284 a month
*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
WE LIKE: Power, refinement, availability of high-end optional extras
WE DISLIKE: You have to buy an extra cable to use the USB-C ports
VERDICT: Polarising price position, brilliant car nonetheless
Design ****
Performance ****
Economy ****
Ride ****
Handling ****
Safety ****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
Citroën C2 1.2T Shine, 81kW/205Nm — R374,900
Mazda2 1.5 Hazumi, 85kW/148Nm — R395,500
Suzuki Swift Sport, 103kW/230Nm — R399,900
Hyundai i20 N-Line, 90kW/172Nm — R411,900
Opel Corsa 1.2T Elegance, 96kW/230 — R429,900
Mini One 5 door, 75kW/190Nm — R455,965
Audi A1 Sportback 30 TFSI, 85kW/200Nm — R467,300
Honda Fit Hybrid, 80kW/253Nm — R498,600
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Road Test
The R-Line adds a premium touch to the VW Polo
You can equip it with big-car toys and in these days of expensive fuel an economic but luxurious hatch can be attractive
If ever there has been a car that has resonated with SA, more so its youth, it’s the Volkswagen Polo. Just because a car is rooted in the bargain sector doesn't mean it can't be a premium one.
The new generation Volkswagen Polo hatch 1.0TSI R-Line is a prime example of this. We had one on test and we were blown away by the sophistication to be had.
The R-Line nestles below the top-tier Polo GTI and perched on extra-cost 17-inch Bergamo alloy wheels. It was pumped full of optional features which include a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, IQ. Light LED matrix headlamps that include dynamic light assist and the new front light bar and LED rear lamps. All this including the Ascot Grey colour and a faux quartet of chrome-tip pipes give it striking looks.
Keyless entry is another option added to gain access to the smart cabin. It's a near-perfect driving position and the interior is top notch quality. It's easy to get in and out of and is spacious for five passengers with a 350l boot.
The seats are covered in grey and black upholstery with diamond patterns and they were comfy and offered good adjustability through manual levers. This is where the analogue bits end.
Dominating the dashboard is VW’s digital cockpit and Discover Media infotainment which swathes the interior with sophisticated and blue-lit backgrounds. It also brings navigation which you don’t really need in these days of smartphone integration and which incidentally connects wirelessly with Android Auto or Apple car play via Bluetooth. There is also inductive charging and USB-C ports for smartphones.
A starter button brings the 85kW/ 200Nm 1.0l three-cylinder turbo petrol engine to life. It’s a strong little engine that gifts the Polo with excellent low speed tractability and a sprightly sprint up to higher speeds. The standard seven-speed dual clutch gearbox generates smooth and precise operation for different driving styles.
It’s no GTI and there’s no drive mode selector but it’s perfectly capable of sportier attacks. Volkswagen rates it with a 0-100km/h time of 11.2 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h. Steering wheel paddles are on hand for this pursuit, as is a chassis that glues the car to the road.
Stability control saves the day in high-adrenaline driving, but an economic cruise was the preferred gait and encouraged by this Polo’s easy-going ride quality.
It was also optioned with intelligent cruise control and automatic lane keep assist. With the optional IQ Light LED matrix headlamps, which provide maximum illumination without blinding oncoming traffic, this Polo R-Line becomes a trusty night-time pal. The optional Beats six-speaker audio system brought a crisp and banging musical soundtrack during these travels.
The reward for relaxed driving included a 6.1l/100km fuel consumption average, which is impressive and not much higher than its maker's claims of 5.4l100km.
The model costs R432,500 as standard and the options fitted blew the price to well over R500,000. VW offers a variety of Polos for different size pockets and the prospects of day-to-day running costs of big cars with this level of tech is daunting in these days of record high fuel prices.
This Polo R-Line left the impression of a second or even third car choice for the executive who wants a frugal, comfortable and unassuming runaround with all the bells and whistles. I like it very much.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder turbo petrol
Capacity: 999cc
Power: 85kW
Torque: 200Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Seven-speed automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 200km/h
0-100km/h: 11.3 sec (claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 5.4l/100km (claimed), 6.1l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 123g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic Stability Control, ABS brakes, trailer stabilisation, six airbags, front fog lamps and cornering light, park distance control, electric windows, heated electric mirrors, air conditioning, LED daytime running lights, touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth, USB-C ports, auto on/off lights, rain-sensing wipers, remote central locking, cloth upholstery, multifunction steering wheel controls, digital instrument panel, trip computer
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Three years/120,000km
Service plan: Three years/45,000km
Price: R432,500
Lease: R9,284 a month
*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volkswagen Polo R-Line 1.0 TSI
WE LIKE: Power, refinement, availability of high-end optional extras
WE DISLIKE: You have to buy an extra cable to use the USB-C ports
VERDICT: Polarising price position, brilliant car nonetheless
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance ****
Economy ****
Ride ****
Handling ****
Safety ****
Value For Money ****
Overall ****
The competition
Citroën C2 1.2T Shine, 81kW/205Nm — R374,900
Mazda2 1.5 Hazumi, 85kW/148Nm — R395,500
Suzuki Swift Sport, 103kW/230Nm — R399,900
Hyundai i20 N-Line, 90kW/172Nm — R411,900
Opel Corsa 1.2T Elegance, 96kW/230 — R429,900
Mini One 5 door, 75kW/190Nm — R455,965
Audi A1 Sportback 30 TFSI, 85kW/200Nm — R467,300
Honda Fit Hybrid, 80kW/253Nm — R498,600
Audi A1 is a posh and spunky mini hatch
Seven all-time hot hatch styling greats
Renault Clio V is all grown up with a sporting streak
Ford SA closes the curtain on popular Ford Fiesta
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Toyota’s large and luxurious Crown is coming to SA
Saudi wealth fund to become Aston Martin’s second-largest shareholder
These were SA’s best-selling SUVs in June
Rumours of F1 race in SA heat up
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.