Life / Motoring

International Launch

Hot new 2023 Honda Civic Type R unveiled

It is the fastest, most powerful Type R in the history of the series

21 July 2022 - 12:09 Phuti Mpyane
The new Honda Civic Type R is less flashy but promises more thrills. Picture: SUPPLIED
In the year that Honda celebrates 30 years of Type R and 50 years of Civic, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R was revealed a few hours ago, this after a long teaser campaign ended at an event in Los Angeles.

The all-new Honda Civic Type R is the most powerful and fastest model in the hot hatchback’s 30-year history, and has been engineered from the ground up for the usual mix of road and track prowess.

Based on the 11th generation Civic hatchback, it is longer, lower and wider and integrated with advanced aerodynamics to achieve well-balanced downforce and a reduction of drag. Flared fenders house lightweight and wider wheels, a side sill design that enhances airflow efficiency and a new and more aggressive front bumper design with honeycomb grille mesh. 

Wider rear doors exclusive to the Type R, a redesigned rear spoiler, a reshaped rear bumper that reveals its signature three round exhaust outlets, and new rear diffuser form part the rear styling. 

On the inside of the Civic Type R are the iconic red bucket seats covered in suede-like upholstery to reduce body slippage, and a serialised Type R plate placed on the dash. 

Other key features include a new +R driving mode with a graphic engine rpm display, rev indicator lights, gear position indicator and a Honda data logger that provides real-time information on the mechanical movements of the vehicle and behaviour resulting from a driver’s input. A stopwatch to record lap times and the ability to share driving videos are also integrated.

The interior features a digital display and the all-important manual-shifter in the middle of the red seats. Picture: SUPPLIED
Honda says pricing and additional details on the 2023 Civic Type R will be provided closer to launch date, but it confirms a new lightweight and highly rigid body for improved high-speed stability and sharp responses.

It is track ready with a Nürburgring-tuned front-wheel drive suspension. Honda says the engine is a more powerful and responsive version of the current 228kW/400Nm petrol turbo, but does not reveal actual figures. The power is transmitted via an improved six-speed manual transmission and rev-matching system.

“Type R is about more than speed, power and handling. It’s how a great car makes you feel that really matters and that’s what the all-new Civic Type R is all about,” said Mike Kistemaker, assistant, vice-president of Honda sales at American Honda.

The Civic Type R will be available in five colours: Historic Championship White, Rallye Red, Boost Blue, Crystal Black Pearl and Sonic Grey Pearl. 

Honda has not confirmed whether the new-generation Type R is coming to SA. Meanwhile, Honda SA will be launching the new Honda Civic RS, a mildly hot sedan version in a few weeks’ time. 

Civic Type R hallmarks of a large rear wing and a triple stack of tail pipes are retained in the 2023 model. Picture: SUPPLIED
Seven all-time hot hatch styling greats

The hatchback is almost 50 years old, and these models rolled off the factory floors with just the right amount of attitude
Life
2 months ago

The new Toyota GR Corolla is a seriously scorching hot hatch

This mutant Corolla is built to take on the Volkswagen Golf R and Mercedes-AMG A35
Life
3 months ago

New Honda Civic Type R sets lap record at Suzuka

The Japanese hot hatch beats its predecessor as the fastest front-wheel drive car around the circuit
Life
3 months ago

Volkswagen Golf GTI vs BMW 128ti

Teutonic hot-hatch rivals go head to head on road and track
Life
9 months ago
