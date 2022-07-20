×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Pricing for entry-level, all-electric Volvo XC40 P6 announced

The model sells below the XC40 P8 Recharge in Volvo’s electrified local range

20 July 2022 - 12:07 Phuti Mpyane
The fully-electric and more affordable Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge is finally on sale in SA. Picture: Supplied
The fully-electric and more affordable Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge is finally on sale in SA. Picture: Supplied
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car SA has announced pricing for its XC40 P6 Recharge, the front-wheel drive, single-motor derivative of the brand’s fully electric SUV. It follows the footsteps of the all-wheel drive, twin-electric motor P8 version with 300kW and 660Nm, which we tested recently.

The XC40 P6 Recharge, incidentally a model that Motor News has driven early, is available from a starting price of R1,075,000 — making it the cheapest fully electric premium crossover. It is sold exclusively online through the My Volvo website. 

A limited number of units will be offered, with priority given to the existing waiting list. Cars are scheduled to arrive in SA later in the year and the order books will officially open on Tuesday 26 July at 8am. 

The XC40 P6 Recharge boasts maximum outputs of 170kW and 330Nm, which facilitate a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 7.4 seconds. It’s also fitted with an 11kW on-board charger as standard and is rated to travel up to 423km on a single charge from its 69kWh lithium-ion battery pack and can tow a braked capacity of 1,500kg.

The newcomer is generously specified with a panoramic sunroof, heated seats and steering wheel as optional. Everything else — wireless smartphone charging, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, a touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google apps and services — is standard fitment. Customers may also choose to upgrade to 20-inch wheels from the original 19-inch wheels.

Typical Volvo safety features like the brilliant Pilot Assist driver support system are also included in the purchase price, along with the Volvo CARE package, which comprises a five-year maintenance plan and warranty, three years of comprehensive insurance, use of a petrol car for two weeks per year for three years, a public charge cable and a wallbox home charger.

All-new exterior paint colour choices include Fjord Blue, Bright Dusk and Silver Dawn.

“The appetite for electric cars in SA is steadily growing, as proven by the popularity of our first battery-powered offering, the twin-motor XC40 P8 Recharge AWD. As with that model, we worked hard to bring in this P6 variant at an attractive price point,” said Greg Maruszewski, MD at Volvo Car SA.

Volvo plugs into electric era with smooth, swift XC40 P8

But at over R1.2m it’s a lot pricier than the most expensive petrol-powered XC40
Life
6 days ago

Volvo begins electric car sales in SA with XC40 P8 and XC60 mild-hybrids

The Swedish brand is now offering hybrid and full electric cars as it heads for a fully electric future
Life
4 months ago

Porsche electric prototype blitzes Goodwood hillclimb

This all-electric Cayman may hint that Porsche is not far from a battery-powered 911
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: The fall of the once great city of ...
Life
2.
Europe sizzles as heatwave brings much of ...
Life
3.
How to eat out a bit more cheaply in London
Life
4.
Turbo engine puts a spring in the Kia Sonet’s step
Life / Motoring
5.
Rare toybox of motor memorabilia up for auction
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.