These were SA’s best-selling SUVs in June

SUVs and crossovers have recently overtaken compact hatchbacks as SA’s most popular type of car.
The practicality and elevated ground clearances of these vehicles have seen local buyers snapping them up in droves, and carmakers have taken advantage by launching more models into the market — from compact crossovers such as the Kia Sonet up to full-sized off-road warriors like the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.
We’ve listed the most popular models sold locally in June 2022 which show imported compact crossovers continue to rule this market segment, headed by the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which was the top seller ahead of the Renault Kiger and Volkswagen T-Cross.
The intense competitiveness of this market segment is reflected in there being seven brands in the top 10 sellers.
Take note that while the list reflects SA’s buying tastes to a large extent, sales are also dependent on supply and demand. Some car companies are suffering more than others from the global semiconductor supply shortage, while the numbers are also skewed by the temporary closure of Toyota’s Durban factory due to flooding, which has led to short supply of the locally-built Corolla Cross and Fortuner.
SA’S TOP-SELLING SUVS — JUNE 2022
1. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,785
2. Renault Kiger — 1,016
3. VW T-Cross — 970
4. Haval Jolion — 780
5. Ford EcoSport — 678
6. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 654
7. Hyundai Venue — 637
8. Haval H6 — 415
9. Suzuki Jimny — 397
10. VW Taigo — 343
11. Nissan Magnite — 291
12. BMW X3 — 249
13. Hyundai Tucson — 244
14. Mahindra XUV300 — 206
15. VW Tiguan — 193
16. Toyota Corolla Cross — 181
17. Kia Seltos — 179
18. BMW X1 — 163
19. Toyota Fortuner — 158
20. Land Rover Defender — 156
21. Hyundai Grand Creta — 144
22. Toyota Prado — 143
22. Toyota Rav4 — 143
24. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 — 136
25. Mazda CX-5 — 125
26. Hyundai Creta — 124
27. Mahindra KUV — 118
28. Audi Q3 — 115
29. BMW X5 — 114
30. Isuzu MU-X — 113
31. Honda WR-V — 107
32. Renault Duster — 106
These were SA’s best-selling SUVs in June
Crossovers and SUVs have become the most popular market segment
