These were SA’s best-selling SUVs in June

Crossovers and SUVs have become the most popular market segment

13 July 2022 - 14:12 Denis Droppa
Toyota's Urban Cruiser was SA's most popular crossover/SUV in June 2022. Picture: SUPPLIED
SUVs and crossovers have recently overtaken compact hatchbacks as SA’s most popular type of car.

The practicality and elevated ground clearances of these vehicles have seen local buyers snapping them up in droves, and carmakers have taken advantage by launching more models into the market — from compact crossovers such as the Kia Sonet up to full-sized off-road warriors like the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

We’ve listed the most popular models sold locally in June 2022 which show imported compact crossovers continue to rule this market segment, headed by the Toyota Urban Cruiser, which was the top seller ahead of the Renault Kiger and Volkswagen T-Cross.

The intense competitiveness of this market segment is reflected in there being seven brands in the top 10 sellers.

Take note that while the list reflects SA’s buying tastes to a large extent, sales are also dependent on supply and demand. Some car companies are suffering more than others from the global semiconductor supply shortage, while the numbers are also skewed by the temporary closure of Toyota’s Durban factory due to flooding, which has led to short supply of the locally-built Corolla Cross and Fortuner.

 

SA’S TOP-SELLING SUVS — JUNE 2022

1. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,785

2. Renault Kiger — 1,016

3. VW T-Cross — 970

4. Haval Jolion — 780

5. Ford EcoSport — 678

6. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 654

7. Hyundai Venue — 637

8. Haval H6 — 415

9. Suzuki Jimny — 397

10. VW Taigo — 343

11. Nissan Magnite — 291

12. BMW X3 — 249

13. Hyundai Tucson — 244

14. Mahindra XUV300 — 206

15. VW Tiguan — 193

16. Toyota Corolla Cross — 181

17. Kia Seltos — 179

18. BMW X1 — 163

19. Toyota Fortuner — 158

20. Land Rover Defender — 156

21. Hyundai Grand Creta — 144

22. Toyota Prado — 143

22. Toyota Rav4 — 143

24. Toyota Land Cruiser 300 — 136

25. Mazda CX-5 — 125

26. Hyundai Creta — 124

27. Mahindra KUV — 118

28. Audi Q3 — 115

29. BMW X5 — 114

30. Isuzu MU-X — 113

31. Honda WR-V — 107

32. Renault Duster — 106

New car sales hit a high gear in June

But bakkie sales suffer as brakes are put on Hilux production at flood-damaged Toyota factory
Life
1 week ago

Toyota set to gradually reopen flood-damaged factory

Company will lose about 45,000 units in production, but it has insurance cover and is being supported by its Japanese parent
National
2 months ago

Supply shortage lifts prices of used Toyota Hilux models to nearly R1m

There are also huge markups on locally built Corollas and Fortuners as flood-damaged Toyota factory remains closed
Life
1 month ago
