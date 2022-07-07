×

Life / Motoring

News

Audi introduces new connect plug and play for older models

The free upgrade is retrofitted in vehicles from 2008 and onwards that do not have Audi connect installed

07 July 2022 - 05:00 Motor News Reporter
Older Audi models from 2008 onwards can now be connected thanks to a new plug-and-play device fitted for free at Audi dealers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Older Audi models from 2008 onwards can now be connected thanks to a new plug-and-play device fitted for free at Audi dealers. Picture: SUPPLIED

Audi SA has introduced a new Audi connect plug and play device. It’s freely available to all customers whose vehicles have a model year introduction from 2008 onwards and that don’t have Audi’s latest connected integrated technology.

The Audi connect plug and play app is available on iOS/Android and lets your smartphone use Bluetooth and the Audi connect plug and play hardware to connect to your vehicle, turning it into a connected car.

It gives real time vehicle data and offers diverse connectivity features including an overview of the most important car data such as mileage, fuel levels and the vehicle identification number.

It can also evaluate your driving style, monitor service appointments, access roadside assistance in the case of a breakdown, give automated recording of car location and automated connection to a preferred and registered dealer partner.

The registered Audi dealership will then be digitally equipped to communicate with the Audi driver timeously about service intervals and other offers on hand.

“We understand that Audi customers are keeping their vehicles for a longer period of time and attempting to get the most out of their vehicles through the latest technological and convenience offerings,” says Hassan Salie,head of aftersales and dealer development at Audi SA.

“The Audi connect plug and play device is part of our ongoing commitment to help bring digital innovation to all our customers, through the driving experience.”

The installation of the Audi connect plug and play hardware is a free service and customers are encouraged to contact their Audi dealership for a booking and to assess the opportunity for compatibility and installation.  

The device displays old vehicle information and dealer connectedness from a smartphone. Picture: SUPPLIED
The device displays old vehicle information and dealer connectedness from a smartphone. Picture: SUPPLIED

