Malaysia’s Proton returns to SA with new SUVs

Malaysian carmaker Proton is returning to our shores after a decade-long hiatus. Its first shipment of vehicles, set to go on sale in September 2022, has been offloaded at Durban harbour.

Proton is re-entering the local market through a distribution partnership with Combined Motor Holdings (CMH), the company that reintroduced Volvo brands to SA in the 90s. CMH will be supported by 25 dedicated Proton dealerships.

Proton previously sold a range of vehicles in SA — including the Satria Neo, Saga, Savvy, Gen-2, Persona and Arena bakkie — but quit the country in 2012.

The brand returns under new ownership after being purchased in 2017 by Chinese automaker Geely, which also owns Volvo and Lotus, and is a significant shareholder of Mercedes-Benz.