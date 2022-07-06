×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

News

Bloodhound land speed record project is going green

The record seekers aim to attract new investment with a carbon-neutral car running on synthetic e-fuels

06 July 2022 - 18:40 Phuti Mpyane

The current land speed record of 1,228km/h was set by Andy Green in October 1997 in the Thrust SSC (supersonic car).

The British Royal Air Force pilot and some backers have been trying to beat his record with a newer car, Bloodhound, which in 2019 hit 1,010km/h during testing  in SA at Hakskeen pan in the Northern Cape...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.