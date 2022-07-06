Life / Motoring News Bloodhound land speed record project is going green The record seekers aim to attract new investment with a carbon-neutral car running on synthetic e-fuels

The current land speed record of 1,228km/h was set by Andy Green in October 1997 in the Thrust SSC (supersonic car).

The British Royal Air Force pilot and some backers have been trying to beat his record with a newer car, Bloodhound, which in 2019 hit 1,010km/h during testing in SA at Hakskeen pan in the Northern Cape...