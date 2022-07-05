×

Life / Motoring

Local Launch

Rally-bred new Subaru WRX rolls into SA

The high-performance sedan retains all the Subaru hallmarks and a new engine in a package that looks more suave

05 July 2022 - 17:31 Phuti Mpyane
The handsome 2022 Subaru WRX is now on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The handsome 2022 Subaru WRX is now on sale in SA. Picture: SUPPLIED

Subaru SA has launched the fifth generation WRX (World Rally eXperimental), its renowned rally-based star of 30 years.

The sedan is available in two models — a manual and automatic — and styled a hexagonal grille, steering-responsive LED headlights and is equipped with a small-diameter flat-bottomed, leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction buttons.

There’s also voice command, three-stage heating for all the seats which are covered in ultrasuede in an interior that has an increased wheelbase, meaning more leg and shoulder room. It also gets a new 11.6-inch, high resolution infotainment system that features as standard Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, navigation and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system across the range.

The sedan has grown in size with a length of 4,670mm and a width of 1,825mm, while at 1,465mm its roof height is 10mm lower than the previous model.

Power comes from a new 2.4l, four-cylinder turbocharged,  horizontally-opposed petrol engine. It delivers 202kW at 5,600rpm, equating to a 5kW increase over the previous WRX — and an unchanged 350Nm of torque served between 2,000 and 5,200rpm.

There are two transmission choices: a six-speed manual and a newly-developed eight-speed CVT automatic said to be 50% faster than before. The auto version is also equipped with Si-Drive performance modes and is further equipped with aluminium pedals and steering-mounted shifters. 

The company says there's an increase of 14% in structural front lateral rigidity and 28% torsional rigidity which benefits the new Subaru WRX with more agility and control.

The cabin continues with the sports-luxury vibe with a large and bright screen in the middle. Picture: SUPPLIED
The cabin continues with the sports-luxury vibe with a large and bright screen in the middle. Picture: SUPPLIED

Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive works in conjunction with the sensor-based Subaru Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), which is a suite of safety systems that include active torque vectoring, ABS brakes and stability control. Passive safety include maximum energy absorption and eight airbags, including a driver’s-side knee airbag.

EyeSight 4.0 is another driver assist system that’s available in the automatic WRX only. Enhancements include an improved field of view from the dual camera set and offers pre-collision braking, autonomous emergency steering, lane departure prevention, adaptive cruise and steering control, traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed limiter.

Furthermore, EyeSight uses a cabin camera installed above the multimedia system and monitors driver behaviour. If drivers take their eyes off the road or show signs of drowsiness while driving, the monitoring system issues a warning. It also has facial recognition to instantly recognise the driver, and then change all the driving presets accordingly.

Customers can choose from a selection of eight colours for the new WRX. These include Ignition Red, Solar Orange Pearl, Sapphire Blue, Ceramic White, WR Blue Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Silica and Magnetite Gray Metallic.

Each Subaru WRX model is sold with a three-year/75,000km maintenance plan and a five-year/150,000km warranty.

Pricing:

Subaru WRX 2.4DIT Manual — R759,000

Subaru WRX 2.4DIT tS ES CVT — R859,000

Quad-tail pipes and black body-cladding hint at a rocket for both tarmac and gravel. Picture: SUPPLIED
Quad-tail pipes and black body-cladding hint at a rocket for both tarmac and gravel. Picture: SUPPLIED

California dreaming in a howling Mustang 5.0

Denis Droppa experiences the Cape’s roads in the limited-edition Mustang California Special
Life
1 day ago

Aston Martin DBX 707 with 520kW makes its SA debut

Phuti Mpyane unleashes the world's most powerful SUV on the Magaliesberg roads
Life
1 week ago

All-new Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 driven ahead of local launch

The Indian brand is preparing to launch the new pair of SUVs in SA soon
Life
6 days ago

Remembering the students — and Subaru SA

Phuti Mpyane looks back on the Japanese brand, which celebrates 30 years in the country on June 16
Life
2 weeks ago
