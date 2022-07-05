Rally-bred new Subaru WRX rolls into SA

Subaru SA has launched the fifth generation WRX (World Rally eXperimental), its renowned rally-based star of 30 years.

The sedan is available in two models — a manual and automatic — and styled a hexagonal grille, steering-responsive LED headlights and is equipped with a small-diameter flat-bottomed, leather-wrapped steering wheel with multifunction buttons.

There’s also voice command, three-stage heating for all the seats which are covered in ultrasuede in an interior that has an increased wheelbase, meaning more leg and shoulder room. It also gets a new 11.6-inch, high resolution infotainment system that features as standard Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, navigation and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system across the range.

The sedan has grown in size with a length of 4,670mm and a width of 1,825mm, while at 1,465mm its roof height is 10mm lower than the previous model.

Power comes from a new 2.4l, four-cylinder turbocharged, horizontally-opposed petrol engine. It delivers 202kW at 5,600rpm, equating to a 5kW increase over the previous WRX — and an unchanged 350Nm of torque served between 2,000 and 5,200rpm.

There are two transmission choices: a six-speed manual and a newly-developed eight-speed CVT automatic said to be 50% faster than before. The auto version is also equipped with Si-Drive performance modes and is further equipped with aluminium pedals and steering-mounted shifters.

The company says there's an increase of 14% in structural front lateral rigidity and 28% torsional rigidity which benefits the new Subaru WRX with more agility and control.