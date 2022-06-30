Life / Motoring Corrupted big-money Sanral tenders to be advertised The plans were cancelled in January through a board resolution, with a material irregularity in the tender process said to be the reason B L Premium

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that the five key SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) tenders cancelled earlier in 2022 have been advertised. The tenders, worth R17bn in total and cited for improvements and construction, including the EB Cloete interchange in KwaZulu-Natal, were cancelled.

The upgrades include the N2 and N3 connection in the same province and the Mtentu River bridge, set to become one of the highest bridges in Africa and among the longest in the world when completed. ..