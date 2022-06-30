Corrupted big-money Sanral tenders to be advertised
The plans were cancelled in January through a board resolution, with a material irregularity in the tender process said to be the reason
30 June 2022 - 13:53
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that the five key SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) tenders cancelled earlier in 2022 have been advertised. The tenders, worth R17bn in total and cited for improvements and construction, including the EB Cloete interchange in KwaZulu-Natal, were cancelled.
The upgrades include the N2 and N3 connection in the same province and the Mtentu River bridge, set to become one of the highest bridges in Africa and among the longest in the world when completed. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now