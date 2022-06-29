×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

News

EU countries reach deal on climate laws after late-night talks

The countries have agreed to support a 2035 fossil fuel car ban

29 June 2022 - 14:29 Agency Staff
The EU countries have agreed to support a 2035 fossil fuel car ban. Picture: SUPPLIED
The EU countries have agreed to support a 2035 fossil fuel car ban. Picture: SUPPLIED

EU countries clinched deals on proposed laws to combat climate change early Wednesday, after more than 16 hours of negotiations, environment ministers from the EU's 27 member states agreed their joint positions on five laws, part of a broader package of measures to slash planet-warming emissions this decade.

“The climate crisis and its consequences are clear, and so policy is unavoidable,” EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said, adding that he thought the invasion of Ukraine by top gas supplier Russia was spurring countries to quit fossil fuels faster.

Ministers supported core parts of the package that the European Commission first proposed last summer, including a law requiring new cars sold in the EU to emit zero CO2 from 2035. That would make it impossible to sell internal-combustion engine cars. The deal makes it likely that the proposal will become EU law. The ministers’ agreements will form their position in upcoming negotiations with the EU parliament on the final laws. Parliament has already backed the 2035 car target.

Italy, Slovakia and other states had wanted the phase-out delayed to 2040. Countries eventually backed a compromise proposed by Germany, the EU's biggest car market, which kept the 2035 target and asked Brussels to assess in 2026 whether hybrid vehicles or CO2-neutral fuels could comply with the goal. Timmermans said that the commission would keep an “open mind” but that today, hybrids did not deliver sufficient emissions cuts and alternative fuels were prohibitively expensive.

The climate proposals aim to ensure the 27-country EU — the world's third-biggest greenhouse gas emitter — reaches its 2030 target of reducing net emissions by 55% from 1990 levels. Doing so will require governments and industries to invest heavily in cleaner manufacturing, renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Ministers backed a new EU carbon market to impose CO2 costs on polluting fuels used in transport and buildings, though they said it should launch in 2027, a year later than initially planned. After fraught negotiations, they agreed to form a €59bn EU fund to shield low-income citizens from the policy's costs over 2027-2032.

Lithuania was the only country to oppose the final agreements, having unsuccessfully sought a bigger fund alongside Poland, Latvia and others concerned the new CO2 market could increase citizens' energy bills. Finland, Denmark and the Netherlands — wealthier countries who would pay more into the fund than they would get back — had wanted it to be smaller.

Ministers also rallied behind reforms to the EU's current carbon market, which forces industry and power plants to pay when they pollute. Countries accepted core elements of the Commission's proposal to reinforce the market to cut emissions 61% by 2030, and extend it to cover shipping. They agreed on rules to make it easier for the EU to intervene in response to CO2 price spikes.

Ministers backed two other laws to strengthen the national emissions-cutting targets that Brussels sets countries for some sectors, and increase natural carbon sinks like forests.

Reuters

G7 pledges to raise $600bn to counter China’s Belt and Road project

G7 leaders relaunched the newly renamed Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment at their annual gathering in southern Germany
World
2 days ago

UK to guarantee $2bn of debt of African Development Bank

The guarantees are a step towards plugging a financing gap that Africa needs to meet to finance the strengthening of infrastructure such as roads and ...
News
2 days ago

What the world needs to know about China’s outsize role in electric car future

Henry Sanderson is one of the world’s leading experts on the geopolitics of electric vehicles and low carbon power. He told Jeremy Goldkorn all about ...
Features
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Large array of classics to be auctioned in Joburg ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Aston Martin DBX 707 with 520kW makes its SA debut
Life / Motoring
3.
BIG READ: The US Supreme Court decision on ...
Life
4.
REVIEW: Spacious new Isuzu D-Max morphs into more ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Meet the world’s most powerful delivery van
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.