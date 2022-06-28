Large array of classics to be auctioned in Joburg this weekend

A 1958 red and white Corvette and a 1968 Ferrari 365 GT will be among the 115 classic cars auctioned by Creative Rides at Montecasino in Fourways this weekend.

The Bryanston classic-car dealer has selected an array of iconic cars and collectibles for the July 2 live and virtual auction, which will take place live on the Montecasino grounds from 11am and be beamed to more than 60 countries.

“We expect some vehicles for sale to go for about R45,000 and others may go up to R3.5m, so records may be broken at one end and some real bargains maybe had at the other,” says Kevin Derrick, CEO of Creative Rides.

“At the top of the list is the very rare BMW 325is, built exclusively in SA. Another rare musular BMW M3 Frozen is also on the floor along with another rare South African iconic car, the Alfa GTV 3L V6, a car that could beat the pants of the BMWs and Fords of its time should it see them at Kyalami,” he said.

A bevy of other vehicles in the line-up includes muscle cars, sports cars and racers spanning from the 1930s to the 2020s.

Derrick says the auction takes place amid a booming international collector market, which has gone into overdrive this year with several collector cars jumping in value `by more than 30%.

The number of collectors has also risen dramatically in recent years, according to Derrick.

“Passion will always factor into classic car ownership, but investment-buying has escalated sharply in the economic uncertainty of the past two years.

“Classic cars slot into the niche investment category of appreciating moveable assets. They’re like fine art and quality gemstones; you can keep them close and move them at a moment’s notice.”

The Hagerty Market Rating, which measures the strength of America’s enormous classic car trade sector, has reached an all-time high this month, reflecting the overwhelmingly bullish sentiment this industry is experiencing across the world, said Derrick.

US manufacturers will be well represented at the auction, he says, because SA’s enthusiasm for collecting muscle cars continues to grow.

An iconic resto-mod '73 Dodge Charger is part of a large American line-up at this weekend’s auction, which also features the sought-after 1958 Corvette and various Cadillacs, Chevrolets and Ford Mustangs.