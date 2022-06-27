Outa calls for July extension of R1.50 fuel levy reprieve
Motorists can expect a petrol price increase of about R2.50 in July
The war in Ukraine continues to keep the international price of oil bouncing between $110 and $120 per barrel, and for most of June this price has remained closer to $120, which is about 7% up on May.
Coupled with the increased price of oil, the rand was weaker to the dollar for most of June, giving rise to under-recovery in the price of petrol. These factors are expected to increase the price of petrol in SA by an estimated R1.75 per litre on July 6...
