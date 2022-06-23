Spacious new Isuzu D-Max morphs into more of a lifestyle bakkie

The Isuzu D-Max and its KB predecessor have always been about good utility, and that hasn’t changed in the new-generation version. The load box has come in handy for cycling expeditions and picnics, but we’ve yet to load it up with any real weight to properly test the 995kg payload.

We plan to do so soon, which will also give us the chance to see how a heavier load affects the bakkie’s ride and handling. The wheelbase has been extended by 30mm, which has improved both legroom and ride quality compared with its predecessor.

Unladen, the D-Max has a reasonably comfortable ride and doesn’t jitter as badly as some peers (we’re looking at you, Mazda BT-50) though it still doesn’t tackle bumps as smoothly as the market-leading Toyota Hilux.

This respectable ride quality, coupled with its improved sophistication, has edged the D-Max double cab more into the “lifestyle vehicle” realms where it’s become a viable alternative to an SUV. Aside from its gruff-sounding diesel engine, which is perhaps more acoustically suited to a mielie field than a jaunt through the suburbs, the Isuzu is quite refined. Wind and road noise are well muted inside the cabin, allowing occupants to speak without raising their voices.

Isuzu has also lifted its game in the look and feel of the interior. The high-specced LSE model has a car-like ambience with premium soft-touch materials, leather seats and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It also has digital DAB audio, which means you can listen to your favourite regional radio stations even when you leave the province — although the coverage isn’t yet national.