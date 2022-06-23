Review: Kia Carnival is a winning family bus

At the few places where I pitched up with the Kia Carnival, some clued-up youngsters likened it to the Lincoln Navigator, the flagship SUV of Ford’s opulent subsidiary in the US market. Not nearly as large, or revered, the Kia Carnival is also a luxurious member of the MPV rather than the SUV class.

After the initial lack of market interest in the 11-seat predecessor, the firm decided to market the extra-long new Carnival in seven or eight seat versions only. It’s tested here in its former guise.

It spans 5,155m from shiny nose to tail and has an ace up its sleeve for large families. Instead of competing with trains for packaging people, Kia has repurposed the rear space where an extra row would have been sandwiched into an extra large 1,139l boot area, and which is a welcome feature. With the rest of the seats uprooted from their rails you can get a massive 4,110l.

The twin electric sliding doors on each side, which can be operated remotely via the key fob, reveal a 2+2+3 seat arrangement which allows for an easy walk-through into any section of the passenger cabin and there’s good space everywhere and chairs with seat belts and hand rests. First row passengers get direct access to a pair of USB charging ports which are integrated into the sides of the front pair of seats and the front gets three.

The driving position is rather high and requires the fettling of the electric seat and manual reach and rake of the multifunction steering wheel. Visibility is superb and the A-pillars don’t get in the way of side vision, while the dashboard design and its layout with logically placed buttons is posh in look and tactility.

It’s a bigger, smarter looking and more sophisticated car than the Grand Sedona it replaces, and updates, such as semi-autonomous driving, edge it further upmarket.

This range-topping SXL model on test gets larger 19-inch alloys that fill-up the wheel arches better than the 18s found in the EX models, while twin sunroofs, of which the rear also uncaps for cabin ventilation, full leather covering and heated front seats form part of an extensive standard equipment list, as is a crisp-sounding and thumping sound system.