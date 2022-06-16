Hyundai Grand Creta is light on fuel, high on versatility

The third row can fit a pair of adults at a squeeze but it’s ideally suited to children. The middle row can be adjusted for legroom and backrest angle, while the middle and rear rows can be folded flat. With all seats in place the compact 180l boot swallows a modest amount, but the cargo area can be expanded to a cavernous 1,670l.

The seats are easy to fold with well thought-out levers and pull cords that are simple to use, with minimal risk of squashed fingers.

All three rows have their own ventilation controls and USB phone-charging ports, ensuring family contentment inside the spacious cabin.

There is hard plastic on the dashboard instead of soft-touch surfaces, but it’s nevertheless a classy ambience with a neat and well kept look. The attractive artificial leather dual-tone seats are a highlight and do much to raise the upmarket look and feel of the interior.

The dashboard is tidy and uncluttered, with a handful of easy-to-find ventilation controls, while the infotainment is controlled by a colour touchscreen.

The top Grand Creta model is the R559,900 Elite which comes fully loaded with a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats with an electronically adjustable drivers seat, interior mood lighting and folding seat-back tables in the second row. It also has automatic climate control, second-row seat curtains, push button start, an electronic parking brake and a panoramic glass sunroof.

If you can live without those fancy features, the next model down is the one on test: the R509,900 Hyundai Grand Creta 1.5d Executive. For R50,000 less it still comes with a bountiful supply of features including keyless entry, wireless smartphone charging, cruise control, a rear parking camera and manual air-conditioning. Infotainment is provided by an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.