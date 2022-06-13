×

Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ferrari 296 GTB scoops best-design award

Mid-engined V6 hybrid gets the nod from an international jury of motoring journalists

13 June 2022 - 09:30 Motor News Reporter
The Ferrari 296 GTB at its South African reveal earlier this year. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
The Ferrari 296 GTB at its South African reveal earlier this year. Picture: DENIS DROPPA

The Ferrari 296 GTB has won the Production Car category of the prestigious Car Design Award, which was launched in 1984 by Italian magazine Auto&Design.

The prize-giving ceremony took place on June 12 at the ADI Design Museum as part of Milan Design Week.

The Car Design Award is presented to projects that have made a significant contribution to the evolution of car design. Winners are selected by a jury of 11 expert journalists from leading international motoring publications.

Citing its reason for awarding the Ferrari 296 GTB the top plaudit in the Production Car category, the jury declared: “Creating a form this beautiful and organic whilst still complying with all current regulations and giving the car an incredibly high level of technology and performance, is a truly impressive feat. The legendary sports prototype racers of the 1960s have informed the Ferrari 296 GTB’s design and the end result is a superb, contemporary interpretation of a classic design language.”

The 296 GTB is a mid-engined, two-seater sports berlinetta (coupé) that pairs a V6 petrol engine with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor with a system output of up to 610kW.

Toyota's Compact Cruiser EV won the Concept Car division. Picture: NETCARSHOW
Toyota's Compact Cruiser EV won the Concept Car division. Picture: NETCARSHOW

Toyota won the Concept Car category with its Compact Cruiser EV. Created by the team based at Toyota ED2 (ED Square) in Nice, the electric all-wheel drive concept car was first unveiled in December 2021 at the Mega Web in Tokyo.

The award for Brand Design Language went to Swedish firm Polestar, Volvo’s high-performance electric vehicle division.

Ferrari 296 GTB arrives in SA for R6.38m

There is already a two-year local waiting list for the striking, compact two-seater, one of the Italian marque’s most fun-to-drive cars
Life
1 month ago

Ferrari’s 296 GTB tames the rain in Spain

First V6 may be junior in size but not in road-clawing or laptime ability — even in the wet
Life
2 months ago

The cars that are coming and going in 2022

A few cars say goodbye while an avalanche of new and refreshed models can be expected
Life
1 month ago
