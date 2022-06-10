For sale: a 1993 Benetton driven by Michael Schumacher

Have a spare R30m burning a hole in your pocket and you’re keen to buy an iconic piece of automotive history? A rare 1993 Benetton-Ford driven by seven-times Formula One champion Michael Schumacher and his team mate Riccardo Patrese is up for grabs in a Bonhams auction.

The car used by these two Formula 1 figures, so well known to past and present generations of motor racing enthusiasts, is in running condition and has been used regularly in its present 18-year ownership. It was last demonstrated at this year’s Goodwood Members’ Meeting a few months ago.

The Benetton-Ford B193B was designed under the direction of Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne, who subsequently became the technical brains behind Schumacher’s momentous tally of world championship titles with Benetton (in 1994) and later with Ferrari.