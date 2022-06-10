×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

For sale: a 1993 Benetton driven by Michael Schumacher

The rare racing car is expected to fetch up to R30m at a Bonhams auction

10 June 2022 - 12:30 Motor News Reporter
This Benetton-Ford was driven by Michael Schumacher and Riccardo Patrese in 1993. Picture: SUPPLIED
This Benetton-Ford was driven by Michael Schumacher and Riccardo Patrese in 1993. Picture: SUPPLIED

Have a spare R30m burning a hole in your pocket and you’re keen to buy an iconic piece of automotive history? A rare 1993 Benetton-Ford driven by seven-times Formula One champion Michael Schumacher and his team mate Riccardo Patrese is up for grabs in a Bonhams auction.

The car used by these two Formula 1 figures, so well known to past and present generations of motor racing enthusiasts, is in running condition and has been used regularly in its present 18-year ownership. It was last demonstrated at this year’s Goodwood Members’ Meeting a few months ago.

The Benetton-Ford B193B was designed under the direction of Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne, who subsequently became the technical brains behind Schumacher’s momentous tally of world championship titles with Benetton (in 1994) and later with Ferrari.

Michael Schumacher qualified third in the 1993 British Grand Prix. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Michael Schumacher qualified third in the 1993 British Grand Prix. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The car was most notably used in qualifying for the 1993 British Grand Prix by Schumacher, who qualified it third-fastest behind the Williams-Renaults of Alain Prost and Damon Hill, before returning to his own originally-assigned sister chassis for the race itself.

This car — chassis B193B-04 — was raced by its regular driver Patrese in that British Grand Prix where he finished third behind race winner Prost and second-placed Schumacher in the sister Benetton-Ford B193B.

Overall, the Benetton-Ford offered here contested five of that year’s Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix races, with Riccardo Patrese driving it home to finish fourth in Spain, and tenth after an interrupted race in France. 

The car has been painstakingly preserved and is fitted with its original Cosworth Ford V8 engine as used in period, and Benetton gearbox.

The auction takes place at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK on June 24 and is expected to sell for between £1.1m and  £1.16m (R21m-R30m).

World’s most expensive car sells for a record R2.2bn

The rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Coupé is considered the ‘Mona Lisa’ of cars
Life
3 weeks ago

Mansell’s 1991 Williams F1 auctioned for R68m

The auction nets over €30m (R500m) in booming classic-car market
Life
3 weeks ago

A R320m McLaren tops 2021 list in booming classics market

From Princess Diana’s Ford to a crashed Jaguar, Hagerty lists the most interesting collector cars sold last year
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Suzuki Baleno appeals to light budgets
Life / Motoring
2.
From the show nobody noticed to one nobody could ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Brad Pitt to star in new F1 film produced by ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Mercedes S-Class is a technological tour de force
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.