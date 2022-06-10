Bike run for charity to form part of July Classic Car Show

The ClassicCarShow at Nasrec Expo Centre on Sunday July 3 will host a huge two wheeler run to the show to raise funds for charity and collect blankets for the needy who are suffering during the cold winter months.

Enthusiasts should expect to see many classic British Fords, Minis, and German-designed Volkswagens from the late 1950s through to the early 1970s.

“We have had mega interest from the muscle car builders,” says organiser Paulo Calisto. “I am expecting to see a number of beautiful Mustangs, Camaros, Dodge Chargers and Mercury Cougars that have been in the build-up stage for the past few years.

Traditionally, many custom car builders use the Classic Car Show to unveil their latest creations, which adds to the festivity of the event. And, of course, all the traditional muscle car exhibitors will be out in full force, after such a long break. “They can’t wait to give their favourite toys a bit of fresh air!”

Sports cars too, in the form of MGs, Triumphs, and Italian makes such as Alfa Romeo, super-exotics like Ferraris, Maseratis and Lamborghinis can be expected.

As for the Germany vs Japan display, the accent is going to be very much on hot Golfs, Honda Civics, Toyota RSis and the like, many fitted with huge turbochargers, lowered suspensions and booming sound systems.

Souped-up BMWs, Audis, Mercedes-Benz and Opels also form a big part of this movement. The hot Volkswagen cult is huge in the suburban areas surrounding Nasrec, especially in the form of Citi Golfs with clean custom looks, tasty wheels, and suspension systems that give a much more menacing look than the manufacturers ever intended.

As ever, The Classic Car Show will provide entertainment for the whole family, with a flea market, drifting displays on the Nasrec skidpan and affordable helicopter rides, as well as good food and drink on sale, and live music entertainment.

The Classic Car Show 2022 runs from 8am to 4pm on July 3 at the Nasrec Expo Centre, southwest of Johannesburg. All drivers of genuine classic cars and one passenger admitted free of charge.

Classic cars will enter through Gate 5, Japan vs Germany cars will enter through Gate 2. Tickets cost R80 for adults (R60 if booked through Computicket). Children under-12 are R20.