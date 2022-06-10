×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

News

100 rare classics to go under the hammer at Montecasino

The list includes classics new and old, from America, Europe and some special and rare SA specials

10 June 2022 - 12:39 Motor News Reporter
An SA-built Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0 will be one of the rarer cars on auction in July. Picture: SUPPLIED
An SA-built Alfa Romeo GTV6 3.0 will be one of the rarer cars on auction in July. Picture: SUPPLIED

Creative Rides, the Bryanston dealer that specialises in American and European Classics, custom built Cafe Racer motorcycles and  sole distributor of Cervini Mustang kits, has announced another auction.

Kevin Derrick, founder of Creative Rides, has reached out to some of the very best collectors in SA and carefully selected about 100 cars for auction. 

The auction will take place on July 2 in a live and virtual format on the grounds of Montecasino in Fourways. The auction will also stream to a global audience in more than 60 countries, including the US, Australia, New Zealand and Dubai.

“We wanted a venue that reflected the high quality and magnetism of some of our top-end vehicles. Montecasino does just that. It also provides an ideal place for overseas bidders and buyers to stay, " says Derrick.

“We expect some vehicles for sale to go for about R45,000 and others may go for up to R3.5m. So records may be broken at one end and some real bargains may be had at the other,” added Derrick.

At the top of the list is a very rare E30 BMW 325 iS, the locally-built classic. Other rare and muscular morsels on sale are the E92 BMW M3 Frozen Edition and an Alfa Romeo GTV 3.0l V6.

A bevy of other vehicles from muscle cars, saloons, GTs, sports cars, roadsters and racers will be up for grabs. They include pristine examples of the 1930s Ford V8s, coupes, drop-heads, and Phaetons through to a prized 1990s BMW M Coupe, and some 2020 models. An iconic resto-mod ’73 Dodge Charger is on the list, as are Ferraris that have come out of hiding and a sought-after 1958 C1 Corvette in original red and white. 

Want a nut-and-bolt refurbished 1967 Ford Mustang GT fastback? They have one.

For more information on the complete range of cars go to www.creativeridesauctions.com

A Dodge Charger similar to this model makes up part of vehicles to be auctioned by Creative Rides. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Dodge Charger similar to this model makes up part of vehicles to be auctioned by Creative Rides. Picture: SUPPLIED

Classic car show is back for 2022 in Joburg

Fans of the classic car scene can expect to mingle with some greats from the US, Europe and Asia at the Nasrec show grounds
Life
2 weeks ago

VW Classics restores a Volksie bus for ski slopes

VWCV Classic Vehicles has rebuilt what is probably the most unusual T1 ever
Life
1 week ago

Chapter one of Toyota 2000GT restoration project is under way

The local refurbishment will include newly produced parts from Gazoo Racing Heritage
Life
1 year ago

Munster Motor Museum is a hidden gem in KZN

You’ll find finely preserved collectables from motoring’s past
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Suzuki Baleno appeals to light budgets
Life / Motoring
2.
From the show nobody noticed to one nobody could ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Brad Pitt to star in new F1 film produced by ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Mercedes S-Class is a technological tour de force
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.