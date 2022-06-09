Brad Pitt to star in new F1 film produced by Lewis Hamilton

Apple Studios is planning a new Formula One movie starring Brad Pitt, about a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver and try for glory one last time as the younger driver’s teammate.

The as-yet-unnamed movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, and produced by seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The movie is part of a resurgence in motoring movies after a long dearth since the Oscar-winning Grand Prix of 1966 starring James Garner. Also starring Italian-French crooner Yves Montand, it was a brilliant piece of cinema that teleports the audience to the ’60s and inside the F1 machines of that vintage.