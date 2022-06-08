Bentley unleashes racy new Continental GT V8 S

Bentley has unveiled the racy new S models of its Continental GT range.

Focused on driving performance and visual presence, the GT S coupe and GTC S convertible come with a cache of racy modifications, including a fruity sports exhaust system that amplifies the timbre of the car’s 4.0l twin-turbo V8 engine.

Bentley hasn’t done anything to boost the power of this unit and it still produces the same 404kW and 770Nm as the standard Continental GT. Expect a 0-100km/h dash of 4.0 seconds and a maximum speed of well over 300km/h.

Bentley Dynamic Ride, an active anti-roll control system designed for flatter cornering, is fitted as standard.

Other distinguishing features of the Continental GT V8 S include an attention-grabbing black gloss finish applied to the radiator grille, headlamp and window surrounds.

Red-painted brake calipers are standard, while a set of gigantic 22-inch Y-shaped alloy wheels is optional. A slightly smaller set of 21-inch tri-spoke alloy wheels with a diamond finish is fitted as standard. Finishing things off are front and rear light clusters with dark tinted lenses.

The interior sets itself apart with a mixture of Dinamica® (artificial suede) and leather. You will also find the same driver display graphics as the flagship Continental GT Speed as well as “S” emblems embroidered onto the headrest of each seat.

Bentley also applied a metal “S” signature badge to the dashboard and installed a pair of illuminated “S” tread plates.