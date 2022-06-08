All-new Toyota Starlet debuts in SA

The Toyota Starlet was initially launched in SA in 2020. An all-new version has been launched here this week and as before it is a rebadged Suzuki Baleno.

Toyota’s small hatch is quite a popular model, having sold 12,103 units in 2021. A combination of stylish looks, a traditional hatchback layout, comprehensive specification levels and impressive frugality are the main attractions, not to mention the Toyota badge.

The new Starlet styling ups the visual ante with sleek headlamps that can be LEDs dependent on model grade, a chrome “brow” and prominent lower air dam and wide-mounted fog lamps turn on the charm in the new generation car. The body-coloured side view mirrors now also feature built-in turn signal lamps.

The interior is revised through a sporty, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with grey metallic inserts and a flat-bottom edge. The cabin has swooping accent lines and multi-hued detailing of an upper fascia that incorporates a metallic grey surround while a dark blue panel trim echoes the door panel trim.

A large centrally mounted infotainment screen, new front seats with improved contours for better lateral and shoulder support, a centre console with adjustable centre armrest and multiple cup and bottle holders feature for added convenience. Rear seats have improved thigh and shoulder support and 60/40 split-foldable seat backs to expand the standard 314l boot space.

All models come equipped with a touchscreen audio system with USB, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto interface, as well as two rear USB chargers (USB-A and USB-C). Automatic climate control, power-retractable mirrors, electric windows and multi-information display (MID) are also standard fitments.